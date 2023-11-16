Northern Virginia Technology Council Announces the 2023 NVTC Tech100 Honorees

Celebration of Local Technology Companies, Executives and Next Generation Leaders to Be Held December 12, 2023

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the National Capital Region's technology community, today announced the 2023 NVTC Tech100 honorees, including our region's forward-thinking companies, top executives and emerging leaders who are driving innovation, developing breakthrough technologies, and contributing to economic growth.

"Congratulations to this year's dynamic list of Tech100 honorees — a cross-section of innovators from the tech sectors of cyber, cloud, AI, software development, data centers, government IT and commercial tech," said Jennifer Taylor, NVTC president and CEO. "I am so inspired by the positive impact these honorees have on the technology field. Our region continues to be one of the nation's leading tech hubs – and with the exponential growth of responsible and trustworthy AI, our future is brighter than ever."

The 2023 program attracted 200 nominations across three award categories:

Company

Executive

NextGen Leader

A panel of independent judges — including Jamie Graham (Kipps DeSanto), Sam Maness (Raymond James), Jim McCabe (Clearsight Advisors), John Song (Baird) and Shiv Varma (KPMG) — reviewed the nominations. This year's NVTC Tech100 is comprised of 61 tech companies, 33 executives and six emerging leaders who have demonstrated dedication, vision and innovation in our region.

Honorees will be recognized at this year's NVTC Tech100 celebration with the theme of "A Night at the AI Art Museum" on December 12, 2023, from 6 – 8 PM EST at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner. Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

Congratulations to all of the 2023 NVTC Tech100 honorees below:

Company Honorees:

22nd Century Technologies, Inc.

Accenture Federal Services

Acentra Health

AEGIS.net, Inc.

Appian

AppTek

ASRC Federal

Attain Partners

AtWork Systems LLC

bladestack.io

Booz Allen Hamilton

BrainGu

CALIBRE Systems, Inc.

Client Solution Architects (CSA)

Conquest Cyber

Corsha

Curbio

Customer Value Partners (CVP)

Deltek

Dignari, LLC.

DrFirst

Electrosoft Services, Inc.

Ennoble First Inc.

Evolver

Excella

Fsi Strategies

GDIT

Glue Up

GridPoint

Gunnison Consulting Group

Harmonia Holdings Group, LLC

ICF

InQuest

IntelliDyne, LLC

Intelligent Waves

Iron Bow

ITC Federal

iTech AG

Karsun Solutions

Kastle

ManTech International Corporation

Maximus

Noblis

OPEXUS

Pavion

Peraton

Predict Health, Inc.

Procentrix

REDLattice

RegScale

Revature

RIVA Solutions Inc.

Shift5

ShorePoint, Inc.

Siemens Government Technologies

Softrams

ThreatQuotient

Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Two Six Technologies

Unanet

XtremeLabs LLC

Executive Honorees:

Ahmar Abbas, XtremeLabs LLC

John Ayers, REDLattice

Greg Baroni, Attain Enterprises

Amy Bleken, Client Solution Architects (CSA)

Sanam Boroumand, Main Digital

Randy Brouckman, EdgeConneX

Mike Casey, STACK Infrastructure

Mike Corkery, Deltek

Diana Corona, Enterprise Database Corporation (EDC)

John Czupak, ThreatQuotient

Mark Danzenbaker, GridPoint

Gilbert Dussek, Gunnison Consulting Group

Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal

Craig Halliday, Unanet

John Hammes, Intelligent Waves

Robert Johnston, Adlumin

Atchut Kanthamani, Softrams

Mike Keegan, Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Naveen Krishnamurthy, RIVA Solutions

Nick Lantuh, Interpres

Candice Ling, Microsoft Federal

Meagan Metzger, Dcode

Joseph Oliveri, Pavion

Susan Penfield, Booz Allen Hamilton

Paul Phaneuf, Guidehouse

Richard Pineda, CALIBRE Systems, Inc

Mike Santelli, Converged Security Solutions (CSS)

Eric Schmidt, Glue Up

Anil Sharma, 22nd Century Technologies

Kyle Tuberson, ICF

Chris Valentino, Peraton

Burton White, Excella

Michael Weigand, Shift5

NextGen Honorees

Kathryn Adabonyan, GoPursue

Ian Garrett, Phalanx

Ken Gold, Gunnison Consulting Group

Andrew Joehlin, Unanet

Whitney Millegan, ICF

Tang Pham, Microsoft

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)

NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. More than 460 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at‥http://www.nvtc.org.

