Northern Virginia Technology Council Announces the 2023 NVTC Tech100 Honorees

Celebration of Local Technology Companies, Executives and Next Generation Leaders to Be Held December 12, 2023
MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the National Capital Region's technology community, today announced the 2023 NVTC Tech100 honorees, including our region's forward-thinking companies, top executives and emerging leaders who are driving innovation, developing breakthrough technologies, and contributing to economic growth.
"Congratulations to this year's dynamic list of Tech100 honorees — a cross-section of innovators from the tech sectors of cyber, cloud, AI, software development, data centers, government IT and commercial tech," said Jennifer Taylor, NVTC president and CEO. "I am so inspired by the positive impact these honorees have on the technology field. Our region continues to be one of the nation's leading tech hubs – and with the exponential growth of responsible and trustworthy AI, our future is brighter than ever."
The 2023 program attracted 200 nominations across three award categories:
- Company
- Executive
- NextGen Leader
A panel of independent judges — including Jamie Graham (Kipps DeSanto), Sam Maness (Raymond James), Jim McCabe (Clearsight Advisors), John Song (Baird) and Shiv Varma (KPMG) — reviewed the nominations. This year's NVTC Tech100 is comprised of 61 tech companies, 33 executives and six emerging leaders who have demonstrated dedication, vision and innovation in our region.
Honorees will be recognized at this year's NVTC Tech100 celebration with the theme of "A Night at the AI Art Museum" on December 12, 2023, from 6 – 8 PM EST at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner. Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.
Congratulations to all of the 2023 NVTC Tech100 honorees below:
Company Honorees:
- 22nd Century Technologies, Inc.
- Accenture Federal Services
- Acentra Health
- AEGIS.net, Inc.
- Appian
- AppTek
- ASRC Federal
- Attain Partners
- AtWork Systems LLC
- bladestack.io
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- BrainGu
- CALIBRE Systems, Inc.
- Client Solution Architects (CSA)
- Conquest Cyber
- Corsha
- Curbio
- Customer Value Partners (CVP)
- Deltek
- Dignari, LLC.
- DrFirst
- Electrosoft Services, Inc.
- Ennoble First Inc.
- Evolver
- Excella
- Fsi Strategies
- GDIT
- Glue Up
- GridPoint
- Gunnison Consulting Group
- Harmonia Holdings Group, LLC
- ICF
- InQuest
- IntelliDyne, LLC
- Intelligent Waves
- Iron Bow
- ITC Federal
- iTech AG
- Karsun Solutions
- Kastle
- ManTech International Corporation
- Maximus
- Noblis
- OPEXUS
- Pavion
- Peraton
- Predict Health, Inc.
- Procentrix
- REDLattice
- RegScale
- Revature
- RIVA Solutions Inc.
- Shift5
- ShorePoint, Inc.
- Siemens Government Technologies
- Softrams
- ThreatQuotient
- Transaction Network Services (TNS)
- Two Six Technologies
- Unanet
- XtremeLabs LLC
Executive Honorees:
- Ahmar Abbas, XtremeLabs LLC
- John Ayers, REDLattice
- Greg Baroni, Attain Enterprises
- Amy Bleken, Client Solution Architects (CSA)
- Sanam Boroumand, Main Digital
- Randy Brouckman, EdgeConneX
- Mike Casey, STACK Infrastructure
- Mike Corkery, Deltek
- Diana Corona, Enterprise Database Corporation (EDC)
- John Czupak, ThreatQuotient
- Mark Danzenbaker, GridPoint
- Gilbert Dussek, Gunnison Consulting Group
- Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal
- Craig Halliday, Unanet
- John Hammes, Intelligent Waves
- Robert Johnston, Adlumin
- Atchut Kanthamani, Softrams
- Mike Keegan, Transaction Network Services (TNS)
- Naveen Krishnamurthy, RIVA Solutions
- Nick Lantuh, Interpres
- Candice Ling, Microsoft Federal
- Meagan Metzger, Dcode
- Joseph Oliveri, Pavion
- Susan Penfield, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Paul Phaneuf, Guidehouse
- Richard Pineda, CALIBRE Systems, Inc
- Mike Santelli, Converged Security Solutions (CSS)
- Eric Schmidt, Glue Up
- Anil Sharma, 22nd Century Technologies
- Kyle Tuberson, ICF
- Chris Valentino, Peraton
- Burton White, Excella
- Michael Weigand, Shift5
NextGen Honorees
- Kathryn Adabonyan, GoPursue
- Ian Garrett, Phalanx
- Ken Gold, Gunnison Consulting Group
- Andrew Joehlin, Unanet
- Whitney Millegan, ICF
- Tang Pham, Microsoft
About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)
NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. More than 460 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at‥http://www.nvtc.org.
Media Contact
Tarin Horan, Northern Virginia Technology Council, 7039460319, [email protected], www.nvtc.org
SOURCE Northern Virginia Technology Council
Share this article