Northern Virginia Technology Council Unveils 2024 Tech100 Honorees

"Innovators Assemble" at this Year's Tech100 Celebration Recognizing Local Technology Companies, Executives, and Next Generation Leaders on December 10, 2024

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the National Capital Region's technology community, proudly announces the distinguished 2024 Tech100 honorees! This prestigious recognition celebrates the region's visionary companies, leading executives, and emerging innovators who are at the forefront of driving innovation, developing groundbreaking technologies, and significantly contributing to economic growth.

"Congratulations to this year's remarkable Tech100 honorees—a diverse group of visionaries and innovators across sectors from cybersecurity and AI to cloud computing, data centers, and government IT," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "They embody the creativity, resilience, and forward-thinking leadership that define our tech ecosystem. Our region continues to be a national powerhouse for tech innovation, and with the rapid advancements in AI and other emerging fields, the future is brighter than ever."

"This year, Tech100's theme is 'Assemble Innovators'. I encourage everyone to take this opportunity to connect, celebrate, and build lasting alliances", Jennifer added. "Together, we're unlocking the next wave of innovation in areas and setting the stage for a bold future—one where our community leads the way in shaping technology's impact on the world."

These honorees embody the spirit of excellence and leadership within our vibrant tech ecosystem, shaping the future of technology in our region and beyond. The 2024 program attracted an impressive 150 nominations across three award categories:

Tech Company

Tech Executive

NextGen Leader

A distinguished panel of independent judges, comprising industry leaders Jamie Graham (KippsDeSanto), Sam Maness (Raymond James), John Song (Baird) and Shiv Varma (KPMG), meticulously evaluated the nominations. This year's Tech100 Celebration honors an elite cohort of 68 technology companies, 27 executives, and 5 emerging leaders who have demonstrated unparalleled dedication, visionary thinking, and transformative innovation in our region. They will be celebrated at the NVTC Tech100 event on December 10, 2024 from 6 – 8 PM at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner. Learn more about the event here.

Congratulations to all the NVTC 2024 Tech100 honorees!

Tech Company Honorees:

22nd Century Technologies

Acentra Health

Altum

AppTek

Arcfield

ASRC Federal

ASSYST

Attain Partners

bladestack.io

Booz Allen Hamilton

CALIBRE Systems

careviso

CaryHealth

Casepoint

Corsha

Customer Value Partners (CVP)

Dark Wolf Solutions

Deltek

Devfi

DrFirst

DroneShield

Easy Dynamics Corp

EdgeConneX

Electrosoft Services

Evolver

FireTail

GDIT

Glue Up

GuidePoint Security

Gunnison Consulting Group

Hitachi Vantara Federal

HUNGRY Marketplace

ICF

IDEMIA Public Security

IntelliDyne

Intelligent Waves

Karsun Solutions

ManTech

Mastercard

Maximus

Ofinno

OPEXUS

OVHcloud US

Pavion

Peraton

Predict Health

Presidio Federal

Procentrix

QWERX

Range

RegScale

Rohirrim

ScienceLogic

Shift5

ShorePoint

Siemens Government Technologies

Softrams

SolarWinds

SOSi

Swish Data Corporation

The Knot Worldwide

Transaction Network Services (TNS)

TRAXyL

Tria Federal

Trustible AI

Two Six Technologies

Unanet

World Services

Tech Executive Honorees:

Steven Aberle , Rohirrim

, Rohirrim Peter Anderson , Computer Systems Center Incorporated (CSCI)

, Computer Systems Center Incorporated (CSCI) Randy Brouckman , EdgeConneX

, EdgeConneX Timothy Chi , The Knot Worldwide

, The Knot Worldwide Tony Crescenzo , Intelligent Waves

, Intelligent Waves Ted Davies , Attain Capital

, Attain Capital Shub Debgupta , Predict Health

, Predict Health Gilbert Dussek , Gunnison Consulting Group

, Gunnison Consulting Group Jennifer Felix , ASRC Federal

, ASRC Federal Arun Gupta , NobleReach Foundation

, NobleReach Foundation Craig Halliday , Unanet

, Unanet Arnie Ignacio , Navy Federal Credit Union

, Navy Federal Credit Union Robert Johnston , Adlumin

, Adlumin Atchut Kanthamani, Softrams

Mike Keegan , Transaction Network Services (TNS)

, Transaction Network Services (TNS) Howard Langsam , OPEXUS

, OPEXUS John Larson , Booz Allen Hamilton

, Manish Malhotra , Unissant

, Unissant Harish Nanda, Acentra Health

Scott Orton , Owl Cyber Defense

, Owl Cyber Defense Richard Pineda , CALIBRE Systems

, CALIBRE Systems Egon Rinderer , Shift5

, Shift5 Eric Schmidt , Glue Up

, Glue Up Anil Sharma, 22nd Century Technologies

Kyle Tuberson , ICF

, ICF John Ustica , Siemens Government Technologies

, Siemens Government Technologies Michael Volk , GuidePoint Security

NextGen Leader Honorees

Mitch Bennett , OPEXUS

, OPEXUS Colleen Cahill , In-Q-Tel

, In-Q-Tel Andrew Gamino-Cheong , Trustible AI

, Trustible AI Kalyan Gottipati , Citizens Finance Group

, Citizens Finance Group Ishva Kanani, Amazon Web Services

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)

NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions and nonprofit organizations. More than 470 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at http://www.nvtc.org.

Media Contact

Tarin Horan

Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)

[email protected]

703-946-0319

Media Contact

Tarin Horan, Northern Virginia Technology Council, 7039460319, [email protected], www.nvtc.org

SOURCE Northern Virginia Technology Council; Northern Virginia Technology Council