Northern Virginia Technology Council Unveils 2024 Tech100 Honorees

"Innovators Assemble" at this Year's Tech100 Celebration Recognizing Local Technology Companies, Executives, and Next Generation Leaders on December 10, 2024
MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the National Capital Region's technology community, proudly announces the distinguished 2024 Tech100 honorees! This prestigious recognition celebrates the region's visionary companies, leading executives, and emerging innovators who are at the forefront of driving innovation, developing groundbreaking technologies, and significantly contributing to economic growth.
"Congratulations to this year's remarkable Tech100 honorees—a diverse group of visionaries and innovators across sectors from cybersecurity and AI to cloud computing, data centers, and government IT," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "They embody the creativity, resilience, and forward-thinking leadership that define our tech ecosystem. Our region continues to be a national powerhouse for tech innovation, and with the rapid advancements in AI and other emerging fields, the future is brighter than ever."
"This year, Tech100's theme is 'Assemble Innovators'. I encourage everyone to take this opportunity to connect, celebrate, and build lasting alliances", Jennifer added. "Together, we're unlocking the next wave of innovation in areas and setting the stage for a bold future—one where our community leads the way in shaping technology's impact on the world."
These honorees embody the spirit of excellence and leadership within our vibrant tech ecosystem, shaping the future of technology in our region and beyond. The 2024 program attracted an impressive 150 nominations across three award categories:
- Tech Company
- Tech Executive
- NextGen Leader
A distinguished panel of independent judges, comprising industry leaders Jamie Graham (KippsDeSanto), Sam Maness (Raymond James), John Song (Baird) and Shiv Varma (KPMG), meticulously evaluated the nominations. This year's Tech100 Celebration honors an elite cohort of 68 technology companies, 27 executives, and 5 emerging leaders who have demonstrated unparalleled dedication, visionary thinking, and transformative innovation in our region. They will be celebrated at the NVTC Tech100 event on December 10, 2024 from 6 – 8 PM at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner. Learn more about the event here.
Congratulations to all the NVTC 2024 Tech100 honorees!
Tech Company Honorees:
- 22nd Century Technologies
- Acentra Health
- Altum
- AppTek
- Arcfield
- ASRC Federal
- ASSYST
- Attain Partners
- bladestack.io
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- CALIBRE Systems
- careviso
- CaryHealth
- Casepoint
- Corsha
- Customer Value Partners (CVP)
- Dark Wolf Solutions
- Deltek
- Devfi
- DrFirst
- DroneShield
- Easy Dynamics Corp
- EdgeConneX
- Electrosoft Services
- Evolver
- FireTail
- GDIT
- Glue Up
- GuidePoint Security
- Gunnison Consulting Group
- Hitachi Vantara Federal
- HUNGRY Marketplace
- ICF
- IDEMIA Public Security
- IntelliDyne
- Intelligent Waves
- Karsun Solutions
- ManTech
- Mastercard
- Maximus
- Ofinno
- OPEXUS
- OVHcloud US
- Pavion
- Peraton
- Predict Health
- Presidio Federal
- Procentrix
- QWERX
- Range
- RegScale
- Rohirrim
- ScienceLogic
- Shift5
- ShorePoint
- Siemens Government Technologies
- Softrams
- SolarWinds
- SOSi
- Swish Data Corporation
- The Knot Worldwide
- Transaction Network Services (TNS)
- TRAXyL
- Tria Federal
- Trustible AI
- Two Six Technologies
- Unanet
- World Services
Tech Executive Honorees:
- Steven Aberle, Rohirrim
- Peter Anderson, Computer Systems Center Incorporated (CSCI)
- Randy Brouckman, EdgeConneX
- Timothy Chi, The Knot Worldwide
- Tony Crescenzo, Intelligent Waves
- Ted Davies, Attain Capital
- Shub Debgupta, Predict Health
- Gilbert Dussek, Gunnison Consulting Group
- Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal
- Arun Gupta, NobleReach Foundation
- Craig Halliday, Unanet
- Arnie Ignacio, Navy Federal Credit Union
- Robert Johnston, Adlumin
- Atchut Kanthamani, Softrams
- Mike Keegan, Transaction Network Services (TNS)
- Howard Langsam, OPEXUS
- John Larson, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Manish Malhotra, Unissant
- Harish Nanda, Acentra Health
- Scott Orton, Owl Cyber Defense
- Richard Pineda, CALIBRE Systems
- Egon Rinderer, Shift5
- Eric Schmidt, Glue Up
- Anil Sharma, 22nd Century Technologies
- Kyle Tuberson, ICF
- John Ustica, Siemens Government Technologies
- Michael Volk, GuidePoint Security
NextGen Leader Honorees
- Mitch Bennett, OPEXUS
- Colleen Cahill, In-Q-Tel
- Andrew Gamino-Cheong, Trustible AI
- Kalyan Gottipati, Citizens Finance Group
- Ishva Kanani, Amazon Web Services
About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)
NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions and nonprofit organizations. More than 470 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at http://www.nvtc.org.
