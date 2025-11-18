Northland & Companies and Revcord Launch Logger-Agnostic AI Program for Public Safety and Enterprise Logging

Northland & Companies and Revcord have launched a logger-agnostic program offering complimentary access to RevSync+ and ReVI. Agencies can explore AI-powered transcription, quality assurance, and analytics using their own recorded data, regardless of their existing logging system or hardware.
MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northland & Companies, a trusted provider of mission-critical recording solutions for more than 43 years, announced today an exclusive partnership expansion with Revcord, a leader in AI-powered voice and data logging platforms.
As part of this initiative, Northland is offering all customers, regardless of their current logging platform, 90 days of complimentary access to Revcord's RevSync+ and ReVI AI logging, analytics, and quality assurance (QA) solution. This logger-agnostic program enables agencies to experience next-generation automation and intelligence using their own locally recorded data, without needing to replace or modify existing hardware.
"AI is transforming how PSAPs and other agencies manage and understand communications," said Dereck Leyde, President and CEO of Northland & Companies. "This expanded partnership with Revcord gives organizations a no-cost opportunity to experience the future of logging analytics. These tools work across any platform and deliver automation, insight, and compliance from day one."
Northland's CJIS-certified engineering team will manage setup, secure processing, and delivery of results, ensuring a seamless experience. All analytics are performed on customer-owned recordings, giving agencies full control of their data, no matter what logger they use.
Agencies that participate in this program will gain access to:
- Automated transcription of calls and redaction of sensitive data
- AI-driven search capabilities based on keyword, dispatcher, or sentiment
- AI-generated summaries of calls for faster incident review
- Automated QA evaluations aligned with NENA/APCO standards
- Intelligent multi-speaker identification and sentiment analysis
- Secure, CJIS- and HIPAA-compliant processing
- Comprehensive dashboards and reporting
"Northland & Companies is the kind of partner every technology company hopes to find, forward-thinking, deeply technical, and relentlessly focused on customer success," said Charles "Trey" Schwarz, President and CEO of Revcord. "That's exactly why we chose to expand our alliance. Through this logger-agnostic program, every Northland customer can experience what RevSync+ and ReVI deliver: complete visibility, compliance assurance, and operational intelligence from their own locally recorded data."
To facilitate logger-agnostic access, RevSync+, Revcord's synchronization solution, bridges legacy loggers with modern cloud-based AI tools. RevSync+ enables secure two-way data sync, cloud storage, and full compatibility with third-party logging systems. This allows agencies to retain their existing infrastructure while unlocking the full power of ReVI's AI-driven features.
Revcord's ReVI is designed for mission-critical environments like public safety, healthcare, utilities, and enterprise operations. It combines AI automation, transcription, advanced analytics, and secure cloud access to improve call-handling accuracy, reduce manual review time, enhance audit readiness, support training with data-driven feedback, and deliver actionable insights from recorded communications.
Northland and Revcord remain committed to innovation, transparency, and customer empowerment. This 90-day initiative reflects that mission by delivering secure, intelligent tools to agencies with no cost, no risk, and no disruption.
About Northland & Companies
Founded in 1982, Northland & Companies has been a trusted leader in voice and data logging solutions. With industry-leading expertise in Revcord systems and a strong focus on customer success, Northland supports hundreds of mission-critical organizations across the United States. As the largest logging vendor in North America, Northland employs more than 30 CJIS-certified engineers, ensuring dependable, secure, and compliant support for public safety, government, and enterprise clients. Northland continues to set the standard for voice and video recording solutions nationwide.
About Revcord
Revcord is a leading provider of next-generation voice and data logging platforms. With a focus on AI, cloud resiliency, and customer empowerment, Revcord solutions help public safety agencies and enterprises capture, manage, and analyze mission-critical communications with efficiency and security.
For more information, visit:
www.northlandsys.com | www.revcord.com
Media Contact
Beth Stapleton, Northland & Companies, 1 8008944204, [email protected], https://northlandsys.com/
SOURCE Northland & Companies
Share this article