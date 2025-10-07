Northland Securities Expands with Country Club Bank Acquisition

"These businesses bring unique expertise and proven processes that will strengthen Northland's capabilities," said Randy G. Nitzsche, Northland Securities president and CEO. Post this

Northland Securities became part of the First National of Nebraska (FNNI) family of companies following its acquisition in early 2023. That acquisition enhanced FNNI's existing capabilities, especially its strong presence in Nebraska municipal bond underwriting, expanding that expertise and service across the Midwest. Significantly, these additions also complement Northland's strong Midwest presence and expand its fixed income services.

"This expansion represents a strategic investment in Northland's growth," said Christopher Ruggiero, senior vice president, wealth and institutional services at FNBO. "Each of these businesses bring deep expertise and a proven track record, and together their diverse strengths will enhance the services we provide to clients in the larger Midwestern region and beyond."

The Capital Corporation (a former d/b/a of Country Club Financial Services, Inc., headquartered in Kansas City, MO) was an investment banking and consulting group focused on financial institutions that has successfully led over 350 individual bank and branch sale transactions since 2001. This investment banking and consulting group will operate under the brand Northland Capital Markets in its move to Northland Securities.

Asset Management Group, Inc. (AMG), served community banks since 1995 and will remain focused on the management of community bank balance sheets in its move to Northland Securities. The services of AMG are centered around analytics and using quantitative analysis to improve results. Its proprietary model, BancPath, uses a bank's data to provide valuable insight used to positively impact business and results. Along with ongoing consulting, AMG uses a range of asset liability management services designed to meet regulatory expectations while managing risk and improving margins of community banks. AMG will operate the BancPath services under Northland BancPath in its move to Northland Securities.

The Capital Markets Group assisted banks, corporations and financial institutions of all sizes develop and execute fixed-income investment strategies. The Capital Markets Group is comprised of seasoned professionals recognized in the industry for their expertise, integrity and service. Since 1985, they specialized in helping community banks across the country with investment and portfolio strategies while providing efficient trade execution and taking into consideration each investor's unique situation and objectives. The Capital Markets Group will operate as Northland Fixed Income in its move to Northland Securities.

These businesses officially became part of Northland Securities on October 1, 2025. They will operate under the Northland Securities brand moving forward, integrating with the firm's existing services while contributing their specialized expertise and proven processes.

About Northland Securities, Inc.

Northland Securities, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC and registered with SEC and MSRB, is a subsidiary of Northland Capital Holdings, Inc. First National of Nebraska, Inc., is the parent company of Northland Capital Holdings, Inc. Northland is a diversified financial services firm, including investment banking and full-service broker-dealer divisions, offering investment and finance services for government entities, financial institutions, non-profit organizations and individual investors. The firm is a leading underwriter of tax-exempt bonds in the Midwest and is recognized for its equity markets research and specialization in finance and capital market access for corporate, government, and non-profit clients. Northland Securities' primary office is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with branch offices in Colorado, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin. Learn more at northlandsecurities.com.

About First National of Nebraska, Inc.

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI) and its affiliates have nearly $35 billion in assets and 5,000 employees. Primary offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming. Learn more at FNNI.com.

