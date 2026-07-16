Two of Maine's oldest sign companies unite under new NorthMark Sign brand with operations in Maine and Virginia

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NorthMark Sign Launches as Unified Brand, Combining Legacy Expertise of Welch Sign and Bailey Sign

After successfully integrating operations over the past two years, Welch Sign and Bailey Sign have officially rebranded as NorthMark Sign. The new unified brand reflects the company's expanded capabilities as a single-source provider of custom signage solutions for both interior and exterior applications.

Headquartered in Scarborough, Maine, with an office in Richmond, Virginia, NorthMark Sign now serves clients throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic while delivering projects nationally. Formed from the combination of two of Maine's oldest and most established sign companies — representing more than 150 years of combined experience — the rebrand positions NorthMark Sign for continued growth at scale as it expands both organically and through strategic initiatives.

"By bringing together Welch Sign's and Bailey Sign's complementary expertise under one roof, we've created a stronger, more capable partner for our customers," said Erik Joncas, Partner at NorthMark Sign. "Clients now have one trusted source for the full spectrum of signage needs — from interior wayfinding and branding elements to large-scale exterior signs and architectural graphics. This unification allows us to deliver more efficient project management and consistent quality across every job as we continue scaling our operations."

NorthMark Sign continues to be locally owned and operated with the same dedicated team and ownership. The company maintains its focus on high-quality, custom fabrication using some of the industry's most skilled craftsmen while growing its footprint nationally.

The company's new website, northmarksign.com, showcases its expanded capabilities and portfolio.

About NorthMark Sign

NorthMark Sign is a Maine-based custom signage company with an office in Richmond, Virginia. Formed through the unification of Welch Sign and Bailey Sign — two of Maine's oldest and most established companies with more than 150 years of combined experience — NorthMark Sign delivers high-quality interior and exterior signage solutions to clients throughout Maine, the Northeast, and nationally. The company is expanding both organically and strategically while maintaining its deep roots in expert craftsmanship and personalized service.

Media Contact: Erik Joncas, Partner, NorthMark Sign. Phone: (207) 883-6200 Email: [email protected].

Website: northmarksign.com

Media Contact

Erik Joncas, NorthMark Sign, 1 207-883-6200, [email protected], northmarksign.com

SOURCE NorthMark Sign