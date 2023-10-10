Northmarq selects SER to enhance CX with modern workflows and content management

We are thrilled to partner with Northmarq, who set such a high benchmark in the financial services market in terms of reliability, trust and closeness to customers. Tweet this

Known for setting a high bar in customer experience, Northmarq sought to modernize its document-centric workflows to support loan servicing more effectively. The company needed a platform that could not only scale with its growing document volumes and customer base, but also empower employees across the United States with various workflows to connect and automate documents and deliver swifter, higher quality service.

"A search should take maybe a couple of seconds, but our employees needed several minutes with our previous platform. Multiply this by 100 or so service reps, and the lost time adds up considerably," comments Kevin McCollam, IT Manager and Product Owner at Northmarq.

The decision to partner with SER

After a careful vetting process, Northmarq decided that SER and its Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform were the best choice to meet their goals.

"We were very impressed with the scalability and performance of the SER platform – so customizable, very modern. It ticked all of the boxes," says McCollam. "The big USP of Doxis is that it unites business process management and content management on one powerful platform – something the other vendors just couldn't offer us."

Dr. John Bates, SER CEO, comments, "Northmarq's market is incredibly competitive, but Doxis will empower them to elevate their operational efficiency and customer service to new heights. For SER, we see this project as another significant step in extending our footprint in the North American market."

Northmarq plans to build 42 different workflows to support loan servicing – for example in payment-to-lender processes, financial analyses and property inspection. First, the company will work with SER to migrate 5.5 million documents from its legacy archive to Doxis, creating a single source of truth across Northmarq.

"By integrating Doxis with our application landscape, for example the loan servicing portal and Salesforce, we want to accelerate our overall growth over the coming years. Most of all, we are excited to see how we can positively impact employee and customer experience," says McCollam.

About Northmarq

Northmarq is an industry-leading capital markets resource for commercial real estate investors, offering seamless collaboration with top experts in debt, equity, investment sales, and loan servicing. They combine industry-leading capabilities with an open, flexible structure, enabling their team of seasoned professionals to create innovative solutions for clients.

About SER

SER is a leader and pioneer of the enterprise content management (ECM) and content services market. SER's AI-powered Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform and its solution suites for business-critical processes automate content understanding across enterprise ecosystems. Acclaimed by market analysts, SER's cutting-edge solutions make daily work easier for more than five million users. With over 35 years of experience, SER's dedicated team works from 22 locations around the globe.

Media Contact

Maureen Cueppers, SER Group, 49 228 90896-280 , [email protected], https://www.sergroup.com

SOURCE SER Group