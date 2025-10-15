Northrop Grumman, Greencastle And Valor Technologies Honored With 2025 Patriots In Business Award, Presented By Chief Executive Magazine And Thayer Leadership

"This year's honorees recognize that the values instilled through military service, such as integrity, teamwork, and mission focus, are the same values that drive exceptional business performance," said Karen Kuhla McClone, Ph.D., Co-President of Thayer Leadership. Post this

The Patriots in Business Award—presented this year in the categories of large, medium and small organizations—recognizes outstanding businesses that lead our nation in supporting active-duty military members, veterans and their families and exemplify the U.S. Military Academy values of Duty, Honor and Country through their business practices and throughout their community and industry.

"This honor is a reflection of our team's steadfast commitment to supporting our nation's veterans and military families," said Kathy Warden, Chair, CEO and President, Northrop Grumman. "The vital skills and experiences service members bring to our team fuel our innovation and success and deepen our commitment to delivering for our customers. We are proud to champion their contributions and continue to create meaningful career opportunities for those who have served our country."

"Greencastle is honored to receive the Patriots in Business Award," said Joe Crandall, CEO of Greencastle Consulting. "As a 100% veteran-owned and operated firm, our identity is inseparable from our military roots. Veterans bring discipline, resilience, and a mission-first mindset - the very qualities that define how we Get Stuff Done and deliver for our clients. We're proud to be a place where those strengths continue to thrive long after service."

"Being selected for the Patriots in Business Awards is a proud honor because it validates the work we do for veterans, military families and our community," said Bryan Sevener, founder and CEO, Valor Technologies. "Our commitment to veterans runs deeper than hiring, it's about living the values that shaped us: show up, stand guard, and do the hard things right."

The companies rose to the top of a highly competitive, nationwide judging process in which a panel of veterans' affairs experts and business leaders with military backgrounds, including many prior winners of the award, assessed each nominated company's programs:

Tom Karinshak, EVP and Chief Customer Experience Officer, Comcast

Mark McKiernan , Vice President of Military Affairs, First Command Financial Services

Charlie Quinn, VP of Recruiting Solutions, HumCap

John Perez, Senior Director, Global Health Care Compliance Program Management Lead, Johnson & Johnson

Troy Vaughn, President, Principle Services

Tim Best, CEO, Recruit Military

Nicholas Pinchuk, Chair and CEO, Snap-on Incorporated

Erich Sanchack, CEO, Salute

JJ Sutherland, CEO, Scrum Inc.

John Richardson, SVP, Head of Policy and Alliances, USAA

Gregg Hamm, VP, Field & Government Recruiting, Werner Enterprises

"The Patriots in Business Award is an essential tool to help unearth and celebrate organizations that set the standard for working with the veteran community," said Marshall Cooper, CEO, Chief Executive Group. "We're proud to continue to spotlight these phenomenal companies."

Said Karen Kuhla McClone, Ph.D., Co-President of Thayer Leadership: "This award honors companies that authentically and wholistically promote and honor veterans and military spouses—they build it into their culture, hiring, and leadership development practices. This year's honorees recognize that the values instilled through military service, such as integrity, teamwork, and mission focus, are the same values that drive exceptional business performance. It's our privilege to celebrate organizations that empower and champion those who have served our nation."

About Chief Executive Group

Chief Executive Group is the leading community for business leaders worldwide. It publishes Chief Executive magazine (since 1977), ChiefExecutive.net, Corporate Board Member magazine, BoardMember.com, CFOLeadership.com, StrategicCHRO360, as well producing conferences and roundtables that enable business leaders to discuss key subjects and share their experiences with their peers. The Group also runs some of the most extensive peer networking organizations in America, including The Chief Executive Network, the leading CEO membership organization arranged by industry, and The CFO Leadership Council, the largest networking group for financial professionals. For more information, visit ChiefExecutiveGroup.com.

About Thayer Leadership

As an innovative executive leader development institute, globally ranked a Top 20 Leadership Training Company by Training Industry,, Thayer delivers transformative leader development experiences that inspire action and change based on their values of purpose-driven character, commitment to excellence, and innovative spirit. As a leading, global expert in values-based leader development, their proprietary and motivating multi-pronged learning approach delivers a holistic experience for participants at West Point, online, virtually, or any location around the world. Thayer has trained more than 126,000 executives and front-line leaders from over 810 global companies across multiple industries, including automotive, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and more. It is a private organization not endorsed or affiliated with the U.S. Government. Learn more at thayerleadership.com.

