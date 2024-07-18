Northrop Realty Cares & The Tayman Team with Prosperity Home Mortgage Sponsor Greenhouse Project at Patriot Point in Maryland

"This greenhouse will provide [a] therapeutic outlet for the more than 500 recovering service members, their families and caregivers… Northrop Realty and The Tayman Team share our commitment to support those who bravely serve ..." Military Bowl Foundation Pres. & Executive Director Steve Beck said. Post this

"We are honored to support Patriot Point and its mission of providing a peaceful sanctuary for our Nation's heroes," said Creig Northrop, Founder and CEO of Northrop Realty. "Through this sponsorship, we hope to contribute to the healing and well-being of our veterans and their families."

"It is a moving experience to understand the importance of providing an environment for veterans, their families and their caretakers to have a place for healing," said Allen Tayman, Regional Mortgage Manager of The Tayman Team with Prosperity Home Mortgage. "We are honored to support the greenhouse."

The greenhouse will offer a space for veterans to grow flowers, herbs, and vegetables, fostering a sense of accomplishment and connection with nature. Additionally, it will serve as an educational resource, offering workshops and programs on gardening, and sustainability.

"What a wonderful gesture by Northrop Realty Cares and The Tayman Team to sponsor the greenhouse at Patriot Point," Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. "This greenhouse will provide one more therapeutic outlet for the more than 500 recovering service members, their families and caregivers who visit Patriot Point each year. It is another shining example that Northrop Realty and The Tayman Team share our commitment to supporting those who bravely serve our great country."

Northrop Realty Cares' sponsorship of the greenhouse project reflects its ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and supporting those who have served our country. Through partnerships with organizations like Patriot Point, Northrop Realty Cares continues to make a positive difference in the lives of veterans and their families.

For more information about Northrop Realty Cares and its initiatives, please visit www.northroprealtycares.org

About Northrop Realty Cares

Northrop Realty Cares, the philanthropic arm of Northrop Realty, is committed to providing support and resources to the local community in order to address housing instability, food insecurity, and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives related to these causes. We strive to create a community where everyone has access to safe and stable housing, nutritious food, and equitable opportunities.

About Northrop Realty

Northrop Realty is a full-service brokerage representing buyers and sellers of residential real estate in Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida. As one of the mid-Atlantic premier brokerages, Northrop Realty is comprised of more than 425 licensed real estate professionals and over 60 employees, operating 17 brick-and-mortar office locations in Annapolis, Baltimore, Clarksville, College Park, Columbia, Ellicott City, Fallston, Frederick, Lutherville-Timonium, Phoenix, Sykesville, Maryland, and Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Millsboro, Lewes-Rehoboth, and Newark, Delaware, and Oak Island and SouthPort North Carolina. Anchored in the communities the employees and agents serve, Northrop Realty launched Northrop Realty Cares in 2023. Northrop Realty Cares is a community service and philanthropic program dedicated to addressing housing instability as well as food insecurity, and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Since 2000, the brokerage's iconic brand and continued success are a result of its best-in-class technology, training, leadership, marketing, and robust network. As a subsidiary of HomeServices of America and a Forbes Global Properties affiliate, Northrop Realty is proud to rank as the No. 1 specialty brokerage in the nation by RealTrends in 2019 based on closed sales volume. Northrop Realty has also been voted as a Top Place to Work in Maryland (2022) and Delaware (2023). (www.northroprealty.com)

About The Tayman Team of Prosperity Home Mortgage

The Tayman Team of Prosperity Home Mortgage LLC specializes in residential and refinance loans. Allen Tayman and his team have been helping customers reach their dreams of homeownership since 1992. In that time, the industry has experienced some remarkable changes. The Tayman Team prides itself on up-to-the-moment knowledge and consummate professionalism.

As a Maryland-based team, The Tayman Team understands the dynamics of the area to create a positive and seamless home buying experience. We work closely with established and first-time home buyers. Through local and state bond programs, first-time home buyers achieve their dreams while keeping their financial goals within reach.

We are passionate about helping the men and women that served our country receive their due benefit. We are well-versed in VA loans and jump at the chance to help service-members with their housing needs.

About Patriot Point

Patriot Point is the Military Bowl Foundation's 294-acre retreat center located on Maryland's Eastern Shore, offering a peaceful sanctuary for wounded, ill, and injured veterans, as well as their families and caregivers. Through outdoor recreational activities, therapeutic programs, and community support, Patriot Point aims to promote healing, restoration, and reconnection for our nation's heroes.

