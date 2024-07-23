Northrop Realty Expands Presence with New Office in College Park, Maryland

"The opening of this office underscores our dedication to supporting the local community and enhancing the real estate experience for clients," said Creig Northrop, CEO and Founder of Northrop Realty Post this

"The opening of this office underscores our dedication to supporting the local community and enhancing the real estate experience for clients," said Creig Northrop, CEO and Founder of Northrop Realty, and lifelong Terp. "We are thrilled to open our new office in College Park, bringing me back to my roots as my mother, uncle and I all went to the University of Maryland. This vibrant and diverse community aligns perfectly with our mission to offer unparalleled real estate services. We are eager to assist residents with their real estate needs, whether they are buying, selling, or investing in property."

The College Park office is strategically positioned to cater to the growing demand for residential real estate in the area. With its proximity to UMD, major transportation routes, and a thriving local economy, College Park is an ideal location for Northrop Realty expansion.

The new office will be a pivotal location for experienced and knowledgeable Northrop Realty Agents who already serve the area, and for recruiting new and experienced agents looking for the support of a full-service brokerage. Northrop Realty's agents are equipped with the latest technology and market insights to ensure a seamless and successful real estate transaction.

"This new location is an extension of our commitment to providing brick and mortar locations in the markets where our agents live and work" added Northrop. "It is an honor to continue to contribute to the growth and development of College Park."

Northrop Realty is hiring for this location and for others across Maryland, Delaware and North Carolina. Those interested in a career in Real Estate or to learn more about Northrop Realty as a premier brokerage for sellers, buyers, contact us today at www.NorthropRealtycom or call 410.531.0321.

About Northrop Realty

Northrop Realty is a full-service brokerage representing buyers and sellers of residential real estate in Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida. As one of the mid-Atlantic premier brokerages, Northrop Realty is comprised of more than 425 licensed real estate professionals and over 60 employees, operating 18 brick-and-mortar office locations in Annapolis, Baltimore, Clarksville, College Park, Columbia, Ellicott City, Fallston, Frederick, Lutherville-Timonium, Phoenix, and Sykesville, Maryland, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Millsboro, Lewes-Rehoboth, and Newark, Delaware, and Oak Island and SouthPort North Carolina. Anchored in the communities the employees and agents serve, Northrop Realty launched Northrop Realty Cares in 2023. Northrop Realty Cares is a community service and philanthropic program dedicated to addressing housing instability as well as food insecurity, and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Since 2000, Northrop Realty's iconic brand and continued success are a result of its best-in-class technology, training, leadership, marketing, and robust network. As a subsidiary of HomeServices of America and a Forbes Global Properties affiliate, Northrop Realty is proud to rank as the No. 1 specialty brokerage in the nation by RealTrends in 2019 based on closed sales volume. Northrop Realty has also been voted as a Top Place to Work in Maryland (2022) and Delaware (2023).

(www.northroprealty.com)

Media Contact

Jessica Benbow, Northrop Realty, 1 4435396924, [email protected], Northrop Realty

SOURCE Northrop Realty