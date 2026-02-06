Northrop Realty Expands to Florida with Launch in Naples

Creig Northrop, CEO of Northrop Realty: "We are thrilled to announce the Naples Luxury Group of Northrop Realty, our first Florida-based team of exceptional professionals who understand the nuances of luxury real estate." Post this

"Naples is a market defined by sophistication, lifestyle, and enduring value," said Creig Northrop, CEO of Northrop Realty. "We are thrilled to announce the Naples Luxury Group of Northrop Realty, our first Florida-based team of exceptional professionals who understand the nuances of luxury real estate and share our commitment to service, integrity, and long-term client relationships."

The Naples office will be led by the Naples Luxury Group of Northrop Realty, under the leadership of David and Collin Joseph, respected names in the Southwest Florida luxury market.

"Northrop Realty brings a level of strategic support, marketing sophistication, and leadership that truly elevates how we serve our clients," said Joseph. "Their approach to luxury real estate aligns seamlessly with our vision for Naples. Our deep local expertise combined with a nationally respected brand will allow us to deliver an exceptional experience for buyers and sellers."

The expansion into Florida underscores the Northrop Realty long-term growth of building a nationally recognized brokerage that serves clients at a local level. Local expertise and disciplined growth, combined with real estate professionals who support every transaction creates an elevated client experience that is unmatched, and is the signature of working with Northrop Realty.

Northrop Realty is a full-service brokerage representing buyers and sellers of residential real estate in Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida. As one of the premier east coast brokerages, Northrop Realty is comprised of more than 325 licensed real estate professionals and over 70 employees, operating 16 brick-and-mortar office locations in Annapolis, Baltimore, Clarksville, College Park, Ellicott City, Fallston, Frederick, Lutherville-Timonium, and Sykesville, Maryland; Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Millsboro, Lewes-Rehoboth, and Newark, Delaware; SouthPort, North Carolina; and Naples, Florida. Anchored in the communities the employees and agents serve, Northrop Realty launched Northrop Realty Cares in 2023. Northrop Realty Cares is a community service and philanthropic program dedicated to addressing housing instability as well as food insecurity, and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Since 2000, Northrop Realty's iconic brand and continued success are a result of its best-in-class technology, training, leadership, marketing, and robust network. Northrop Realty is proud to rank as the No. 1 Power Brokerage in Maryland in 2025 by RISMedia and No. 1 Specialty Brokerage in the nation by RealTrends in 2019 based on closed sales volume. Northrop Realty has also been voted as a Top Work Places in Maryland (2022) and Delaware (2023).

