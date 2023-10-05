Northrop Realty Honored as Top Workplace 2023 in Delaware for Fostering a Thriving Work Environment

"We are honored to be acknowledged as a Top Workplace in Delaware, clearly reflecting our commitment to nurturing a positive, inclusive, and growth-oriented work culture," said Carla Northrop, CEO of Northrop Realty. Tweet this

"Our success speaks to the tireless dedication of our employees and sales agents and employees, who continually raise the bar in pursuit of excellence," said Carla Northrop, CEO of Northrop Realty. "We are honored to be acknowledged as a Top Workplace in Delaware, clearly reflecting our commitment to nurturing a positive, inclusive, and growth-oriented work culture."

Under the leadership of CEOs Carla and Creig Northrop, Northrop Realty revolutionizes real estate for buyers and sellers with top-tier tech and bespoke marketing standards, and listings shine through 4K fusion photography, 2D floor plans, and 3D virtual tours for expanded buyer reach.

"Success in any market begins with cultivating a thriving workplace," emphasized Creig Northrop, Founder and CEO of Northrop Realty. "At our core, we champion a care culture—a nurturing environment that elevates everyone and ignites exceptional productivity."

Comprised of more than 400 passionate real estate and marketing professionals, the brokerage serves home buyers and sellers in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Florida, and North Carolina.

"By emphasizing collaboration, respect, and continuous learning, we foster the growth and well-being of all within our company," noted Jay Riley, Chief Administrative Officer of Northrop Realty. "These principles sow the seeds of an innovation-rich culture, allowing everyone to thrive."

If you want to learn how to become a part of this award-winning full-service brokerage, please contact Northrop Realty at 302-539-2900, or visit our career page.

About Northrop Realty

Northrop Realty is a full-service brokerage representing buyers and sellers of residential real estate in Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania, Florida, and North Carolina. As one of the mid-Atlantic premier brokerages, Northrop Realty is comprised of more than 353+ licensed real estate professionals and 65 employees, operating 17 brick-and-mortar office locations in Annapolis, Baltimore at Quarry Lake, Clarksville, Columbia, Ellicott City, Fallston, Frederick-Urbana, Lutherville-Timonium, Phoenix, Sykesville, Maryland, and West Palm Beach Florida, and Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Millsboro, Lewes-Rehoboth, and Newark, Delaware. Since 2000, Northrop Realty's iconic brand and continued success are a result of its best-in-class technology, training, leadership, marketing, and robust network. As a subsidiary of Home Services of America and Forbes Global Properties, Northrop Realty is proud to rank as the No. 1 specialty brokerage in the nation by RealTrends for 2019 based on closed sales volume. (www.northroprealty.com)

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work‥together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces.‥Built on 16 years of cultural research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available.‥With access to a unique combination of‥patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.‥For more information or to nominate your organization,‥visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

