Northrop Realty Honors Elaine Northrop with Inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award

"Elaine [Northrop's] enduring legacy is a culmination of her remarkable professional accomplishments and her commitment to ethical business practices, community engagement, and the nurturing of future leaders in the real estate sector." Post this

Throughout her distinguished career, Elaine has demonstrated a passion for empowering others to achieve their real estate dreams. In her book, 'Create Your Own Fate,' Elaine shares the principles and lessons that have guided her success in the real estate industry. Her visionary approach has inspired countless professionals to strive for excellence, including her son Creig Northrop, and his family.

"It is fitting that the first recipient of the Northrop Realty Lifetime Achievement Award is Elaine Northrop," said Creig Northrop, Elaine's son and Founder and CEO of Northrop Realty. "Elaine's enduring legacy is a culmination of her remarkable professional accomplishments and her commitment to ethical business practices, community engagement, and the nurturing of future leaders in the real estate sector."

Elaine Northrop was officially honored on January 12, 2024 during The Celebration, the Northrop Realty annual awards gala.

For media inquiries or more information about the award ceremony, please contact:

Jessica Benbow

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

443.539.6924

About Northrop Realty:

Northrop Realty is a full-service brokerage representing buyers and sellers of residential real estate in Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida. As one of the mid-Atlantic premier brokerages, Northrop Realty is comprised of more than 425 licensed real estate professionals and over 60 employees, operating 17 brick-and-mortar office locations in Annapolis, Baltimore, Clarksville, Columbia, Ellicott City, Fallston, Frederick, Lutherville-Timonium, Phoenix, Sykesville, Maryland, and Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Millsboro, Lewes-Rehoboth, and Newark, Delaware, and Oak Island and SouthPort North Carolina. Anchored in the communities the employees and agents serve, Northrop Realty launched Northrop Realty Cares in 2023. Northrop Realty Cares is a community service and philanthropic program dedicated to addressing housing instability as well as food insecurity, and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Since 2000, Northrop Realty's iconic brand and continued success are a result of its best-in-class technology, training, leadership, marketing, and robust network. As a subsidiary of Home Services of America and a Forbes Global Properties affiliate, Northrop Realty is proud to rank as the No. 1 specialty brokerage in the nation by RealTrends in 2019 based on closed sales volume. Northrop Realty has also been voted as a Top Place to Work in Maryland (2022) and Delaware (2023). (www.northroprealty.com)

Media Contact

Jessica Benbow, Northrop Realty, 1 4435396924, [email protected], www.NorthropRealty.com

SOURCE Northrop Realty