Northrop Realty Invests In ABR® Certification for All Agents

"It is essential that agents become ABR certified," said Creig Northrop, co-CEO and Founder of Northrop Realty. "It is equally essential that agents and anyone in the industry remain knowledgeable about changes to the marketplace and how they may impact our business. Our agents have access to the highest levels of training, and many have already completed their ABR certification."

Northrop Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage with 400+ agents and staff, and provides weekly training through NorthropU in addition to supporting their agents with in-house client care partners, marketing, and staging teams.

"We are fortunate to have an extraordinary resource with Barbara Maloney, and we are proud to be able to offer the ABR Certification Prep classes," said Northrop. "It is more important than ever that agents focus their attention on providing a premier level of service and establish their value in protecting their buyer client's best interests upfront."

"Historically, brokerages have concentrated most of their attention on listing clients, but half of our business is the buyer controlled sale," said Maloney. "As the industry is facing potential changes where the agents have to prove the value they bring to the table, Buyer agents have to be able to answer two questions: 'What value do I provide a client as their representative, rather than representing themselves?' and 'What sets me apart from other agents?'"

A seller traditionally selects one agent to help them list their home on the market. The buyer selects an agent to guide them through their side of the transaction. Having a consultation with a buyer before showing a single house is the same concept as meeting with a listing client. You are responsible for the best interests of your buyer client.

Maloney continued, "In order to protect a Buyer client's best interests and establish the value of having a representative agent, real estate agents must adjust their process to consistently having a sit down consultation to explain the homebuying process, clearly outline how compensation for the agent's role will be covered, and review the buyer brokerage agreement. It is imperative that agents ensure their clients are making an informed decision when they sign that agreement,"

Maryland and Delaware are statutory states, which means agents representing buyers and sellers are required to be fair and honest to all parties. Both are also disclosure states, meaning you have to disclose often and quickly. Since 2016, a Maryland buyer client has been required to have a buyer brokerage agreement if they want to be represented by an agent. In Delaware, buyers and sellers have the presumption of agency without needing a buyer brokerage agreement, but we have long encouraged all agents and consumers to use a brokerage agreement that defines the real estate services being provided.

