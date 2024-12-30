Northrop Realty Joins Forces with José Quiñones and His Distinguished Team of Real Estate Agents

"Northrop Realty attracts the best real estate experts in the business, and we are proud to welcome the extensive local expertise of the Linda Vista Group, led by José Quinones," said Creig Northrop, Founder and CEO of Northrop Realty. Post this

"Northrop Realty attracts the best real estate experts in the business, and we are proud to welcome the extensive local expertise of the Linda Vista Group, led by José Quinones," said Creig Northrop, Founder and CEO of Northrop Realty. "José and his team are strongly dedicated to the community they serve, and have developed a reputation for helping their clients achieve their real estate goals. Their dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to provide unparalleled service to our clients. Together, we'll continue to redefine the real estate experience in Delaware and beyond."

The Linda Vista Group of Northrop Realty will be supported by the 5-Star marketing, home staging, and dedicated customer care services that allow Northrop Realty agents to focus entirely on their clients' needs. This collaboration will provide expanded opportunities for growth, enabling the team to better serve their clients and communities.

"Partnering with Northrop Realty is an exciting new chapter for our team," said José Quiñones. "Their commitment to excellence and robust support systems will allow us to enhance our services while maintaining the personalized attention our clients deserve. It has been our goal to provide better opportunities to serve our community. With the support provided by Northrop Realty, we will be better positioned to offer an enhanced level of attention to each transaction."

Northrop Realty has consistently ranked among the top real estate brokerages in the United States, recognized for its achievements in customer service, sales volume, and community impact. With this new partnership, both organizations reaffirm their commitment to raising the standard of real estate services in the region.

About Northrop Realty

Northrop Realty is a full-service brokerage representing buyers and sellers of residential real estate in Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida. As one of the mid-Atlantic premier brokerages, Northrop Realty is comprised of more than 425 licensed real estate professionals and over 60 employees, operating 1 brick-and-mortar office locations in Annapolis, Baltimore, Clarksville, College Park, Columbia, Ellicott City, Fallston, Frederick, Lutherville-Timonium, Sykesville, Maryland, and Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Millsboro, Lewes-Rehoboth, and Newark, Delaware, and Oak Island and SouthPort North Carolina. Anchored in the communities the employees and agents serve, Northrop Realty launched Northrop Realty Cares in 2023. Northrop Realty Cares is a community service and philanthropic program dedicated to addressing housing instability as well as food insecurity, and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Since 2000, Northrop Realty's iconic brand and continued success are a result of its best-in-class technology, training, leadership, marketing, and robust network. As a subsidiary of HomeServices of America and a Forbes Global Properties affiliate, Northrop Realty is proud to rank as the No. 1 specialty brokerage in the nation by RealTrends in 2019 based on closed sales volume. Northrop Realty has also been voted as a Top Place to Work in Maryland (2022) and Delaware (2023).

www.northroprealty.com

Media Contact

Jessica Benbow, Northrop Realty, 1 4435396924, [email protected], Northrop Realty

SOURCE Northrop Realty