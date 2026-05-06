Northrop Realty Named #1 Brokerage in Maryland in 2026 RISMedia and RealTrends Rankings

Creig Northrop, CEO and Founder of Northrop Realty. "To be named the top brokerage in Maryland by both RISMedia and RealTrends speaks to the strength of our agents, our culture, and our unwavering focus on results. Post this

"This recognition is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients place in us every day," said Creig Northrop, CEO and Founder of Northrop Realty. "To be named the top brokerage in Maryland by both RISMedia and RealTrends speaks to the strength of our agents, our culture, and our unwavering focus on results. We've built this company around delivering a higher level of service—and that continues to drive everything we do."

The RISMedia Top 1000 Power Broker Report ranks the nation's top-performing residential real estate firms based on closed transaction sides and sales volume, while RealTrends Verified is widely regarded as one of the most trusted sources for benchmarking performance across the real estate industry. Achieving the #1 position in Maryland on both lists underscores Northrop Realty's consistent performance and strategic growth.

Founded in 2018, Northrop Realty has rapidly expanded its footprint while maintaining a strong local presence and a client-first philosophy. The brokerage is known for its white-glove service approach, advanced marketing capabilities, and investment in agent development through its proprietary training platform, NorthropU.

"Our agents combine deep local expertise with a forward-thinking approach to marketing and technology," added Northrop. "That combination allows us to deliver outstanding outcomes for buyers and sellers across every market we serve—from first-time homebuyers to luxury and investment clients."

The continued success of Northrop Realty is fueled by its dedicated real estate professionals, the integrated marketing strategy, data-driven decision-making, and commitment to elevating the real estate experience. With offices across Maryland, Delaware and North Carolina—as well as the recent expansion into Florida—the brokerage continues to scale while staying rooted in its core value of serving the communities where we live.

ABOUT NORTHROP REALTY

Northrop Realty is a full-service brokerage representing buyers and sellers of residential real estate in Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida. As one of the premier east coast brokerages, Northrop Realty is comprised of more than 400 licensed real estate professionals including over 70 employees, operating 17 brick-and-mortar office locations in Annapolis, Baltimore, Clarksville, College Park, Ellicott City, Fallston, Frederick, Lutherville-Timonium, and Sykesville, Maryland; Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Millsboro, Lewes-Rehoboth, and Newark, Delaware; SouthPort, North Carolina; Naples and Palm Beach, Florida. Anchored in the communities the employees and agents serve, Northrop Realty launched Northrop Realty Cares in 2023. Northrop Realty Cares is a community service and philanthropic program dedicated to addressing housing instability as well as food insecurity, and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Since 2000, Creig Northrop developed a strong regional brand in Maryland, which expanded to the launch of the full service specialty brokerage, Northrop Realty. The iconic brand and continued success are a result of its best-in-class technology, training, leadership, marketing, and robust network. Northrop Realty is proud to rank as the No. 1 Power Brokerage in Maryland in 2025 and 2026 by RISMedia and by RealTrends Verified as the top brokerage in Maryland in 2026. In 2019, Northrop Realty was named the No. 1 Specialty Brokerage in the nation by RealTrends. based on closed sales volume. Northrop Realty has also been voted as a Top Work Place in Maryland (2022) and Delaware (2023).

Media Contact

Jessica Benbow, Northrop Realty, 1 4435396924, [email protected], Northrop Realty

SOURCE Northrop Realty