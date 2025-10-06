Northrop Realty Welcomes Jocelyn Eppensteiner as Chief Administrative Officer

Northrop Realty proudly announces the appointment of Jocelyn Eppensteiner as its new Chief Administrative Officer. Eppensteiner joins Northrop Realty with an extensive background in operations and administration. Post this

Throughout her career, Eppensteiner has been guided by strong mentors who instilled in her the importance of coaching and leadership. She is deeply committed to fostering environments where individuals can grow, contribute meaningfully, and reach their full potential.

"Jocelyn brings an impressive blend of operational expertise and people-focused leadership that will strengthen the foundation of our organization as we continue to grow," said Creig Northrop, Founder and CEO of Northrop Realty. "Her dedication to mentorship, team-building, and strategic excellence aligns perfectly with our culture and vision. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Northrop Realty family."

Originally from northeastern Pennsylvania, Eppensteiner has made Baltimore her home. Outside of work, she enjoys cheering for the Orioles and Ravens, raising her two children, and spending time with family, friends, and their Great Dane, Marge. She also loves staying active and traveling whenever possible.

With her appointment, Northrop Realty continues to reinforce its commitment to innovation, leadership, and providing exceptional support to its agents, staff, and clients across the Mid-Atlantic and North Carolina.

About Northrop Realty

Northrop Realty is a full-service brokerage representing buyers and sellers of residential real estate in Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida. As one of the mid-Atlantic premier brokerages, Northrop Realty is comprised of more than 425 licensed real estate professionals and over 60 employees, operating 15 brick-and-mortar office locations in Annapolis, Baltimore, Clarksville, College Park, Ellicott City, Fallston, Frederick, Lutherville-Timonium, and Sykesville in Maryland, and Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Millsboro, Lewes-Rehoboth, and Newark in Delaware, and SouthPort, North Carolina. Anchored in the communities the employees and agents serve, Northrop Realty launched Northrop Realty Cares in 2023. Northrop Realty Cares is a community service and philanthropic program dedicated to addressing housing instability as well as food insecurity, and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Since 2000, the brokerage's iconic brand and continued success are a result of its best-in-class technology, training, leadership, marketing, and robust network. Northrop Realty is proud to rank as the top real estate brokerage in Maryland according to the 2025 RISMedia Power Broker List, and previously as the No. 1 specialty brokerage in the nation by RealTrends in 2019 based on closed sales volume. Northrop Realty has also been voted as a Top Place to Work in Maryland (2022) and Delaware (2023). (www.northroprealty.com)

Media Contact

Jessica Benbow, Northrop Realty, 1 4435396924, [email protected], Northrop Realty

SOURCE Northrop Realty