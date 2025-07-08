Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels Solves Aviation Industry Financing Dilemma Allowing for Widescale Use of Sustainable Synthetic Aviation Fuel

"With this insurance-backed guarantee, similar in nature to Corporate Surety Bonds currently and readily available in Europe and Asia, we're opening the door for all developers across the SAF and renewable energy industry," said Dave Smoot, Founder of Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels. Post this

Under this structure, the investor or lender is named as the insured party and beneficiary and is insured against all defaults of principal and interest payments from the borrower. thereby removing 100% of the risk for financiers.

"This solution was born from our own roadblocks," said Dave Smoot, Managing Partner and Founder of Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels. "Despite having one of the industry's strongest offtake agreements, from one of the industry's strongest airlines, top-tier engineering and technology partners, commitments for the project's required feedstock and the best site available in the Pacific Northwest, securing DEVCAP funding has been a challenge due to legacy financing policies. Now, with this insurance-backed guarantee, similar in nature to Corporate Surety Bonds currently and readily available in Europe and Asia, we're opening the door for all developers across the SAF and renewable energy industry. Someone had to do it."

This financial breakthrough will lead to a variety of benefits for not just companies in need of DEVCAP across the nation, but also airline partners who will use NWABF's earth-friendly SAF and the state of Washington where thousands of jobs will be created.

What This Means for Airlines

New environmentally friendly regulations are requiring the airline industry to use 10% of SAF by 2029, and 100% by 2050. Once fully operational in 2029, NWABF will be producing 60+ million gallons of SAF that will allow its airline partner to decrease CO₂ emissions by up to 80% as they fly across the globe. Purchase agreements with companies like NWABF will also allow equity access to fuel supply as opposed to reliance on a volatile oil market.

What This Means for the Environment

"There is currently woody biomass and waste at up to 4-feet tall across much of the forests in Washington," said Smoot. "We will be providing the outlet for clearing this out by the tons to use for creation of our SAF". With wood leaking methane and carbon dioxide into the atmosphere this alone will be of great benefit to the environment through NWABF's production and manufacturing of SAF.

What This Means for the State of Washington

"We will create approximately 2,000 Jobs during construction, in addition to 200+ full-time positions as well as ancillary jobs (such as agriculture, waste collection and transport, housing, hotels and restaurants) as a result of this facility on the Columbia River," said Smoot. NWABF also plans to create feed stock preparation sites that will employ dozens of other Washington State residents.

NWABF is currently raising funds for its Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) Study, while concurrently developing a state-of-the-art SAF production facility along the Columbia River in Washington State, using woody biomass waste as feedstock. The site is currently being secured under a long-term lease agreement and the feedstock providers have agreed to execute long-term supply contracts. The project boasts a long-term offtake agreement with a prominent U.S. airline and is scheduled to begin production in 2029, once construction is completed, and will produce over 60+ million gallons of SAF per year.

"This structure provides a scalable financing solution for developers in SAF, biofuels and clean infrastructure sectors. It's a powerful tool that can unlock billions of dollars in delayed projects, and benefits many of the airlines who currently can't find this fuel, for use now and in the future," said Smoot. "Our CFO, Bernie Asher, and the Insurance Representative have done a wonderful job road mapping a solution to this outdated industry paradigm, creating a winning solution that will benefit many project developers, technology and engineering companies, feedstock suppliers, barge companies, local communities, etc."

For more information regarding Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels, visit www.nwabiofuels.com.

ABOUT NORTHWEST ADVANCED BIO-FUELS:

Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels, LLC (NWABF) is a renewable energy project developer building one of the nation's largest sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facilities that will utilize woody biomass waste. Located along the Columbia River in Washington State, NWABF is focused on delivering SAF through proprietary biomass conversion technology, long-term feedstock contracts, and strategic partnerships with top-tier technology, engineering, aviation, and financial institutions. For more information, visit www.nwabiofuels.com.

