Northwood Hills Turns 100 - Step Inside One of West Palm's Most Timeless Neighborhoods

"This year's Centennial Home Tour isn't just about beautiful architecture—it's about celebrating the creativity, resilience, and spirit that make Northwood Hills such a special place," said Kaleigh Hoffman, Chair of the Home Tour Committee.

"This is more than just a home tour," said Angela Russel, President of the Northwood Hills Neighborhood Association. "It's a celebration of a century of history, architecture, and the incredible community that has preserved this special place. We're thrilled to share our neighborhood's stories with visitors and raise funds to ensure these treasures are protected for the next 100 years."

Event Highlights Include:

Historic Homes with Stories to Tell

Tour attendees will explore a curated selection of architecturally significant homes, including the former residence of the late Jim Ponce, West Palm Beach's beloved local historian known as "Mr. Palm Beach" for his legendary Worth Avenue walking tours and encyclopedic knowledge of the area's history.

The VIP Speakeasy Experience

The crown jewel of the tour is a 100-year-old castle home, meticulously transformed into an authentic 1920s speakeasy. VIP ticket holders will enjoy an immersive experience complete with period décor, curated cocktails, and exclusive access to this architectural marvel. Miami-based jazz ensemble featuring vocalist Laura Munevar, arranger Juan Tobon, drummer Carlos Rodriguez, and bassist Kai Sanchez will provide the soundtrack to the evening, evoking the glamour and energy of the Roaring Twenties.

Classic Car Showcase

Vintage automobile enthusiasts will delight in a display of classic cars throughout the tour route, including vintage Model A's courtesy of the Model A Restorer's Club and stunning M&G Corvettes, adding to the nostalgic atmosphere.

Culinary Delights

Each home will feature curated appetizers and wine pairings, with a dedicated dessert tent offering sweet treats to cap off the experience.

Preserving History for Future Generations

As the neighborhood association's only annual fundraiser, proceeds from the Centennial Home Tour will support the organization's mission to preserve and enhance Northwood Hills' unique character. Past funds have been used to plant native trees and beautify the community. This year, the association hopes to launch a Historic Preservation Micro-Grant Program to assist residents in maintaining and restoring their historic homes and landscaping—ensuring that this irreplaceable piece of West Palm Beach's architectural heritage endures.

The Northwood Hills Neighborhood Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the historic character and fostering community engagement in the Northwood Hills district.

About Northwood Hills

Platted in 1925 during the height of the Florida Land Boom, Northwood Hills has a rich history dating back to 1884, when horticulture professor Elbridge Gale established the area's first experimental mango grove. The neighborhood achieved historic designation in 2003, protecting its diverse collection of Mediterranean Revival, Spanish Colonial, Mid-Century Modern, and other architectural styles. Its elevated terrain, unique figure-eight street layout, and Prohibition-era legacy make it one of South Florida's most distinctive residential communities.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available now at historicnorthwoodhills.org and Eventbrite. General admission and VIP packages are offered, with VIP tickets including exclusive access to the Speakeasy House. Tickets are limited and expected to sell out.

Event Details:

What: Historic Northwood Hills Centennial Home Tour

When: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Where: Historic Northwood Hills, West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Price: about $65 for general admission and $120 for VIP

Media Opportunities

The Northwood Hills Neighborhood Association welcomes media coverage and is available to arrange:

Interviews with homeowners and event organizers

Behind-the-scenes access to the castle speakeasy transformation

Pre-tour photography and video opportunities

Historical background and architectural expertise

Media Contact

Kaleigh Hoffman, Historic Northwood Hills, 1 561-489-0068, [email protected], https://historicnorthwoodhills.org

