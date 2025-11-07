Northwood Hills Turns 100 - Step Inside One of West Palm's Most Timeless Neighborhoods

Historic Northwood Hills Celebrates 100 Years with Centennial Home Tour Featuring "Castle" Speakeasy, Live Jazz, and Classic Cars.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northwood Hills Neighborhood Association invites the public to step back in time at its Centennial Home Tour on Saturday, November 29, 2025, from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. This year's event marks a milestone celebration of the neighborhood's 100th anniversary, showcasing the unique architectural heritage and vibrant community spirit of one of West Palm Beach's most distinctive historic districts.
Northwood Hills, nestled just north of downtown West Palm Beach, is one of the city's best-kept secrets. Known for its rolling topography—including the highest elevation point in South Florida, the neighborhood features canopy-lined streets, eclectic architecture spanning the 1920s through the 1950s, and several legendary "castle homes" built during the Prohibition era. This year's tour will feature one such castle, celebrating its own 100th birthday, transformed into a glamorous 1920s-style VIP Speakeasy House.
"This is more than just a home tour," said Angela Russel, President of the Northwood Hills Neighborhood Association. "It's a celebration of a century of history, architecture, and the incredible community that has preserved this special place. We're thrilled to share our neighborhood's stories with visitors and raise funds to ensure these treasures are protected for the next 100 years."
Event Highlights Include:
Historic Homes with Stories to Tell
Tour attendees will explore a curated selection of architecturally significant homes, including the former residence of the late Jim Ponce, West Palm Beach's beloved local historian known as "Mr. Palm Beach" for his legendary Worth Avenue walking tours and encyclopedic knowledge of the area's history.
The VIP Speakeasy Experience
The crown jewel of the tour is a 100-year-old castle home, meticulously transformed into an authentic 1920s speakeasy. VIP ticket holders will enjoy an immersive experience complete with period décor, curated cocktails, and exclusive access to this architectural marvel. Miami-based jazz ensemble featuring vocalist Laura Munevar, arranger Juan Tobon, drummer Carlos Rodriguez, and bassist Kai Sanchez will provide the soundtrack to the evening, evoking the glamour and energy of the Roaring Twenties.
Classic Car Showcase
Vintage automobile enthusiasts will delight in a display of classic cars throughout the tour route, including vintage Model A's courtesy of the Model A Restorer's Club and stunning M&G Corvettes, adding to the nostalgic atmosphere.
Culinary Delights
Each home will feature curated appetizers and wine pairings, with a dedicated dessert tent offering sweet treats to cap off the experience.
Preserving History for Future Generations
As the neighborhood association's only annual fundraiser, proceeds from the Centennial Home Tour will support the organization's mission to preserve and enhance Northwood Hills' unique character. Past funds have been used to plant native trees and beautify the community. This year, the association hopes to launch a Historic Preservation Micro-Grant Program to assist residents in maintaining and restoring their historic homes and landscaping—ensuring that this irreplaceable piece of West Palm Beach's architectural heritage endures.
The Northwood Hills Neighborhood Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the historic character and fostering community engagement in the Northwood Hills district.
About Northwood Hills
Platted in 1925 during the height of the Florida Land Boom, Northwood Hills has a rich history dating back to 1884, when horticulture professor Elbridge Gale established the area's first experimental mango grove. The neighborhood achieved historic designation in 2003, protecting its diverse collection of Mediterranean Revival, Spanish Colonial, Mid-Century Modern, and other architectural styles. Its elevated terrain, unique figure-eight street layout, and Prohibition-era legacy make it one of South Florida's most distinctive residential communities.
Ticket Information
Tickets are available now at historicnorthwoodhills.org and Eventbrite. General admission and VIP packages are offered, with VIP tickets including exclusive access to the Speakeasy House. Tickets are limited and expected to sell out.
Event Details:
What: Historic Northwood Hills Centennial Home Tour
When: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Where: Historic Northwood Hills, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Price: about $65 for general admission and $120 for VIP
Media Opportunities
The Northwood Hills Neighborhood Association welcomes media coverage and is available to arrange:
- Interviews with homeowners and event organizers
- Behind-the-scenes access to the castle speakeasy transformation
- Pre-tour photography and video opportunities
- Historical background and architectural expertise
Media Contact
Kaleigh Hoffman, Historic Northwood Hills, 1 561-489-0068, [email protected], https://historicnorthwoodhills.org
SOURCE Historic Northwood Hills
Share this article