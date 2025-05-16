Norvoir--A New Perspective on Urban Living in San Francisco's North End

A new chapter in refined city living begins with the debut of Norvoir, a limited collection of 35 newly constructed condominium residences located in the north end of San Francisco. Post this

Refined Interiors

The interiors at Norvoir reflect an understated, intentional design language—one that favors clean lines, open volumes, and natural finishes. High ceilings and expansive windows fill each home with light, while premium materials and refined details create a lasting sense of quality. Each residence is thoughtfully proportioned, offering comfort without excess, and crafted to support a life well-lived.

Thoughtful Floor Plans

With a focus on flexibility and flow, Norvoir offers a selection of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, along with a signature full-floor penthouse. Open-concept layouts are designed for modern living—supporting both quiet retreat and effortless entertaining. Generous kitchens anchor each home, while living spaces extend seamlessly to light & view, many with private terraces, that connect the interiors with the dynamic cityscapes of San Francisco.

Common Areas & Amenities

Designed for both functionality and ease, Norvoir's common areas are as considered as the homes themselves. Secure, private lobbies welcome residents and guests with warm materials and minimalist design. Elevator access to all levels ensures ease of movement, while bicycle storage and secure entry provide daily convenience. Select homes are offered with parking.

Now Selling – New Construction & Private Showings

Norvoir is now selling, with private tours available by appointment. Whether you're searching for a refined primary residence or a peaceful city retreat, Norvoir presents a rare opportunity to own in one of San Francisco's most iconic enclaves.

Residential sales are now open. To learn more or schedule a private tour, visit norviorsf.com.

