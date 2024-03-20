Norwall PowerSystems Adds Champion 22kW to Home Standby Line

Yet another exceptional product by Champion Power Equipment that challenges the competition's prices, features, and installation. Post this

The Champion 22kW generator, with its advanced functionality, comes at a competitive price, offering savings of up to $700 compared to similar products. A standout feature is the aXis controller working with the 200-amp whole-house automatic transfer switch (ATS). The ATS switches from utility power to the generator during outages, automatically restoring power and isolating the home from the utility.

One of the most innovative aspects of the Champion 22kW home generator and 200-amp ATS bundle combines powerline carrier technology with Load Management Modules (LMMs). aXis uses the LMMs to effectively manage heavy loads, such as air conditioners, allowing them to operate efficiently when the generator has sufficient capacity. The aXis controller also facilitates wireless setup with various appliances, leading to reduced wiring and lower installation costs.

Designed for fully automatic operation, the Champion 22kW generator works with load management and the transfer switch. This feature ensures peace of mind for homeowners, whether they are at home, at work, or on vacation, by alleviating the problems caused by power outages.

The generator's design includes an advanced corrosion-resistant aluminum enclosure with unique gull-wing doors for easy maintenance and service access. Built-in sound dampening and a specially designed low-tone muffler minimizes noise. Its exceptional airflow design helps the generator run cooler, even in extreme temperatures, extending the engine's lifespan.

Equipped with a 24-volt starter motor and dual batteries, the Champion 22kW generator offers reliable startup power in cold conditions below -20 degrees Fahrenheit.

Champion leads the industry with a 10-year limited warranty on every Champion home standby generator, twice the length of the typical four or five-year guarantees offered by most manufacturers.

For more information on the Champion 22kW Home Standby Generator, visit Norwall on the web (norwall.com) or see our blog post The New Champion 22kW Home Generator.

