Norway Has 18 Times More EVs (Per Capita) Than the US, CarAraC's Study Reveals

CarAraC's Latest Research Analyzes 2023 EV Sales, Ranking 10 Major Countries by Per Capita Adoption

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The research conducted by CarAraC highlights a transformative shift in global transportation, focusing on the adoption of plug-in electric vehicles. As of early 2024, the global EV fleet has swelled to an impressive 26-30 million, with a significant surge observed in 2023 alone. This uptick underscores a vibrant market trajectory, anticipated to reach 77 million EVs by 2025.

China emerges as the dominant force in the EV market, boasting over 14 million EVs, yet when adjusted for population size, Norway steals the limelight. With 150 EVs per 1,000 citizens, Norway showcases an unparalleled commitment to electrification, dwarfing the U.S. figure of 8.7 EVs per 1,000 people.

This stark contrast not only sheds light on Norway's leadership in environmental stewardship but also challenges global perceptions of EV adoption rates.

Moreover, the study delves into the disparities in EV market penetration across various countries, presenting a nuanced picture of global EV distribution. While China leads in sheer numbers, the analysis per capita reveals Norway as the undeniable pioneer in the electric vehicle revolution, boasting a staggering 24.1% of its total vehicle fleet as electric.

Northern European countries seem to be leading in the market share of EVs and things look bright for electric vehicles in those countries in the future.

Even though EV shift is happening in larger countries like the US and China, there is still a lot of work to do. The US fleet now houses just 1.0% of EVs. China shows 4.5% of the overall fleet being EVs. These figures show that there is still a long way to the actual electric shift in the personal transportation sphere.

The study is conducted using open-source information by the car expert and mechanic, Dmitry Sapko. The author claims that in 2023 the world saw a huge boost in EV sales, so the number of plug-in vehicles almost doubled in comparison with the start of 2023.

For more information, visit CarAraC and investigate the provided research materials: https://cararac.com/blog/evs-per-capita-in-countries-research-stats.html

