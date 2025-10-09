Norwest Contractors Expands Services and Adds Key Members to the Team

Norwest Contractors meets the growing demand for our services with the addition of experienced members to our team.

Patrick Beaston, Superintendent, has over 30 years of experience in construction. Through his years of experience, he has held roles throughout the industry, including estimator, project manager, carpenter and concrete finisher. He brings experience in large complex projects.

Colleen Dwyer, Project Associate, brings a strong background in finance to her role at Norwest. She assists multiple project managers and ensures that each aspect of their project runs smoothly.

David Horan, Project Manager, started in the construction industry as a field engineer and has worked his way through the ranks to project manager working on notable projects like the Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth, TX.

Isabella Accetturo, Project Associate, is a recent college graduate. She supports multiple project managers, helping to ensure every aspect of their project runs seamlessly.

About Norwest Contractors. Norwest has been helping our clients achieve their building vision for three decades. We have assembled a team of experts with specialized industry knowledge in medical, dental and veterinary building and office design and construction. Our category experts have carefully honed a professional approach to creating a better healthcare environment. They understand the dynamics of owner/user buildings and have developed personal relationships and earned trust throughout the healthcare industry as well with key partners in the design and construction industry. It is with this quiet confidence that Norwest takes the lead, guiding our proprietary "Know Your Building™" process taking responsibility for strategy, execution and managing to success—driven by the desire to do it the right way.

