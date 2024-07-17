Norwich Solar Chosen to EPC Three 2.2 MW Solar Projects in Vermont for Standard Solar

"We are excited to collaborate with locally-based Norwich Solar... Their proven expertise and commitment to quality in engineering, procurement and construction make them an ideal partner..." – Eric Partyka, Director of Business Development, Standard Solar Post this

Standard Solar and its partners developed, financed and permitted the 2.2 MW AC arrays under the Vermont Standard Offer program. Standard Solar will maintain long-term ownership of these projects. Norwich Solar will work closely with the developer to bring these projects to completion by the end of the year.

These projects are the first of Norwich Solar's foray into EPC services for outside companies. Norwich Solar will utilize their core competencies of EPC experts, while benefiting from the agile, collaborative spirit of a comprehensive solar development/construction organization under the Norwich Technologies family of companies.

General Manager of Norwich Solar, Charlie Van Winkle, states, "Trust in a contractor must be earned. Norwich Solar proves its value to our partners by consistently delivering projects on time, with quality work, and within budget. We know how to manage projects at this scale efficiently and effectively to EPC high-value solar projects."

"We are excited to collaborate with locally-based Norwich Solar to bring these solar projects to fruition," said Eric Partyka, Director of Business Development, Standard Solar. "Their proven expertise and commitment to quality in engineering, procurement and construction make them an ideal partner as we continue to expand our solar footprint in Vermont. These projects are part of an 18.5-MW project portfolio we recently acquired in the state that aligns with our strategic goals and bolsters our commitment to sustainable energy solutions in the region. We look forward to a successful collaboration and to seeing these projects come to life, reinforcing our dedication to long-term investment in renewable energy."

Jim Merriam, CEO of Norwich Technologies adds, "By expanding our EPC services, Norwich Solar is leveraging our team's expertise to construct projects for other developers, enabling a swift transition to renewable energy in the region."

These three projects are additions to several other internally developed projects in the pipeline for this year. In total, Norwich Solar plans to bring over 13 MW of new solar power to Northern New England by the end of 2024.

About Norwich Solar

Norwich Solar is a leading EPC provider of commercial, distributed energy & utility scale solar and energy storage solutions throughout the Northeast. As a public benefit corporation, we are driven to support the region's transition to a robust clean energy future. Our extensive experience and community-based approach have helped us successfully complete hundreds of solar projects for renewable energy developers that directly benefit communities, local businesses, affordable housing providers, and nonprofits.

Norwich Solar is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwich Technologies. The company is locally owned and operated with headquarters in White River Junction, Vermont and offices throughout Northern New England. The family of companies includes additional divisions of Norwich EV, RunTime Solar. Together, the companies take a comprehensive approach to clean energy solutions while supporting the region's transition to a fossil free future and.

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar is powering the nation's energy transformation – channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar and solar + storage to businesses and institutions, farms, governments, communities, and utilities. Building on 20 years of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in developing, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 350 megawatts of solar across the United States. Based in Rockville, Maryland, Standard Solar is a portfolio company of Brookfield, one of the world's largest owners and operators of renewable power and climate transition assets. Learn more at standardsolar.com, LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter): @StandardSolar.

