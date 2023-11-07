Norwich University Signs Multi-Year Contract with Seerist

"We believe that graduates who have a working knowledge of the Seerist platform will be even more attractive to future employers," said Sharon R. Hamilton, Ph.D., Colonel (Ret.), U.S. Army and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Norwich University Post this

"Offering our students the best education and relevant experiences and preparing them to become highly competitive individuals is paramount to every decision we make and every course we offer," said Sharon R. Hamilton, Ph.D., Colonel (Ret.), U.S. Army and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Norwich University. "We believe that graduates who have a working knowledge of the Seerist platform will be even more attractive to future employers, and we are very excited to offer this unique opportunity to our students."

Students will gain experience using Seerist's OSINT-based solution to forecast potential threats, identify current threats, track trends and patterns of instability, and contextualize threat events. Seerist combines artificial intelligence and human analysis from geopolitical and security experts to assess unfolding threat events and provide strategic insight and recommendations. Students will also leverage Seerist's Foreign Influence Risk Index (FIRI) solution that presents a data-driven dashboard to gather, track, and analyze global foreign influence activities in real time.

"Norwich is a leading institution in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; functions that align with what we do at Seerist," said Jim Brooks, Seerist's CEO. "It's exciting to be a part of this opportunity and have a hand in helping strengthen the skill sets of the world's future intelligence analysts to prepare to enter the workforce and advance the field."

ABOUT NORWICH UNIVERSITY

Norwich University is a diversified academic institution that educates traditional-age students and adults in a Corps of Cadets and as civilians. Norwich offers a broad selection of traditional and distance-learning programs culminating in baccalaureate and graduate degrees. Norwich University was founded in 1819 by Captain Alden Partridge of the U.S. Army and is the oldest private military college in the United States of America. Norwich is one of our nation's six senior military colleges and the birthplace of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC). For more information, visit www.norwich.edu.

ABOUT SEERIST

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could be highly disruptive to their operations. Seerist is the first augmented analytics solution for risk and threat analysis and delivers greater levels of accuracy and relevance than any alternative technology or service. It combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology parsing millions of data points with human analysis drawing on decades of insight enabling users to better predict what will happen allowing them to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com.

Media Contact

Aleassa Schambers, Seerist, Inc., 1 800-674-8398 769, [email protected], www.seerist.com

SOURCE Seerist, Inc.