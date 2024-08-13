Norwood ranks No. 682 on 2024 Inc. 5000 list; For the 2nd straight year, Norwood makes the cut with three-year revenue growth of 694%

"How do you build a great company? I think the better question is, How do you build a culture and environment in which the best of the best want to spend their 90,000 hours? Culture has to be created with intention and beyond that – protected at all costs." -- Justin Satterfield, Norwood CEO Post this

To what does Norwood CEO Justin Satterfield attribute to his company's back-to-back appearances?

"Culture. The collective contributions of every single person here being committed to not only performance, but upholding our values, behaviors and social norms," he said. "How do you build a great company? I think the better question is, How do you build a culture and environment in which the best of the best want to spend their 90,000 hours? Culture has to be created with intention and beyond that – protected at all costs."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Norwood is proud to have contributed to the nation's economy and job growth. It brings health to healthcare organizations' bottom lines through a suite of custom solutions and managed services in the mid-revenue cycle. Norwood's team of experts builds outpatient and inpatient CDI programs, performs coding audits, and manages healthcare organizations' revenue cycle operations. Norwood is also an industry leader in on-demand talent, sourcing and placing thousands of HIM/coding, clinical documentation integrity (CDI), and trauma/oncology professionals in rewarding careers.

"It goes beyond providing a great place for people to do their very best work; it's the ripple effect," said Satterfield, of Norwood's impact. "It's someone's spouse telling me how much of a game changer this job has been for their family because their partner is more present and carries less stress into their home life. It's someone's kid saying "Mommy, you're different and I like it"; and that mom telling me their kid has never seen them this happy before. That's gold."

All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

About Norwood

Norwood is a healthcare solutions and on-demand talent company specialized in the mid-revenue cycle. Founded in 2016 by CEO Justin Satterfield, Norwood helps hospitals streamline operations, optimize revenue, and improve their ability to deliver better care. Norwood is on a mission to revolutionize the healthcare staffing industry. Its approach is simple: prioritize integrity and authenticity. Instead of industry-standard, one-size-fits-all solutions, Norwood collaborates to deliver thoughtful and strategic outcomes based on a thorough assessment of each organization's needs. People are Norwood's lifeblood and its mid-revenue cycle solutions experts and people experience team are passionate about delivering great people experience. For more information visit www.norwood.com.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000 methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

CONTACT NORWOOD

To learn more about Norwood or schedule an interview with our CEO Justin Satterfield, please contact Brian Murphy, Branding Director at [email protected]

Media Contact

Brian Murphy, Norwood, 1 978209-1099, [email protected], www.norwood.com

SOURCE Norwood