Norwood Solutions LLC Receives Responsible Contractors Certification, First Ever SDVOSB

Earlier this month Norwood Solutions LLC, a small business SDVOSB founded by Veteran Gregory Norwood, was the first company to be issued the Responsible Contractors Certification, a testimony to their hard work and commitment

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Norwood Solutions LLC has been officially recognized as the first contractor in the nation to receive the Responsible Contractors Certification (RCC), a new standard launched by Bradley Defense Solutions to spotlight ethical sourcing, transparency, and performance excellence in federal procurement. Learn more at norwood-solutions.com/rcc.

This milestone coincides with Norwood Solutions' performing on its 6th DLA issued contract in less than 2 weeks, part of their mission to establish themselves as a reliable small business supplier to the Warfighter

Founded by a U.S. military veteran, Gregory Norwood, Norwood Solutions has built its reputation on delivering on-time, low-cost goods and supplies to the federal government—without compromising quality or compliance. The RCC designation affirms the company's commitment to integrity, efficiency, and veteran-led leadership in public service.

"Our mission has always been simple: deliver value, honor service, and uphold the highest standards," said Gregory Norwood, Founder and CEO of Norwood Solutions LLC. "Being the first to earn the RCC is a powerful validation of how we operate—and why it matters."

Norwood Solutions has supported contracts with the Department of Defense, Defense Logistics Agency and maintains an SPRS score of 320 - unmatched by most all other small business contractors.

About Norwood Solutions LLC and RC Certification

Norwood Solutions LLC is a certified SDVOSB specializing in federal contracting services. With ten years of experience, the company offers tailored solutions in logistics, technical support, and compliance. Headquartered in Lake Ronkonkoma, NY, Norwood Solutions is committed to veteran empowerment and operational excellence. For more information about RC Certification visit responsiblecontractors.org or bradleydefense.com/rcc.html

