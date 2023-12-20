Norx Introduces Timeless Cladding Colors, Rockefeller and Venice

These Accessible Gray Tones and Natural Textures Transcend Trends and Elevate Low-Maintenance Living
CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Norx, a leading provider of decking and cladding products designed with some of the most advanced composite technology, has introduced two new colors in its New York and Los Angeles cladding collections. The timeless new additions to Norx's composite solutions, affectionately named Rockefeller and Venice, allow homeowners to elevate their spaces with accessible gray tones and natural textures that are durable, sustainable, and adaptable to evolving design trends.
The colors boast a distinguished gray tone that captures the essence of timeless sophistication inspired by the natural textures found in the United States' two most iconic cities. Both colors showcase Norx's commitment to quality and aesthetic excellence. Their versatility allows homeowners to effortlessly coordinate with other Norx decking and cladding collections, offering a cohesive and sophisticated design palette.
"Gray has become a preferred neutral color in home design, so we're pleased to be able to offer the new colors so that homeowners can have an additional choice when customizing their spaces," said João Costa, co-founder of Norx. "We introduced Rockefeller and Venice to meet our customers' desire for a shade of gray that matches our decking solutions and offers the same elevated, maintenance-free style."
Norx's popular New York and Los Angeles cladding collections are made with sustainable material built to withstand any weather. The collections are a favorite design choice for building stunning facades, enhancing outdoor features such as kitchens and fireplaces, and bringing elegant wood finishes to indoor spaces such as ceilings and columns. Every product comes with a 30-year warranty, offering the strength, longevity, sustainability, and style you can only find with thoughtful composite construction.
"Natural-looking textures created with sustainable materials make spaces feel more inviting," said Costa. "In line with our other color offerings, Rockefeller and Venice create a seamlessly simple aesthetic that transcends trends. These reliable hues can adapt to your personal flair and evolve with the times, ensuring you enjoy the results of your home project for years to come."
Norx's Rockefeller and Venice colors are now available at all dealer locations. Samples can be conveniently ordered online for a firsthand experience of the timeless elegance they bring to architectural projects. To learn more or order samples, visit https://norx.us/.
