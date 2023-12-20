Norx Introduces Timeless Cladding Colors, Rockefeller and Venice

"In line with our other color offerings, Rockefeller and Venice create a seamlessly simple aesthetic that transcends trends. These reliable hues can adapt to your personal flair and evolve with the times, ensuring you enjoy the results of your home project for years to come." Post this

"Gray has become a preferred neutral color in home design, so we're pleased to be able to offer the new colors so that homeowners can have an additional choice when customizing their spaces," said João Costa, co-founder of Norx. "We introduced Rockefeller and Venice to meet our customers' desire for a shade of gray that matches our decking solutions and offers the same elevated, maintenance-free style."

Norx's popular New York and Los Angeles cladding collections are made with sustainable material built to withstand any weather. The collections are a favorite design choice for building stunning facades, enhancing outdoor features such as kitchens and fireplaces, and bringing elegant wood finishes to indoor spaces such as ceilings and columns. Every product comes with a 30-year warranty, offering the strength, longevity, sustainability, and style you can only find with thoughtful composite construction.

"Natural-looking textures created with sustainable materials make spaces feel more inviting," said Costa. "In line with our other color offerings, Rockefeller and Venice create a seamlessly simple aesthetic that transcends trends. These reliable hues can adapt to your personal flair and evolve with the times, ensuring you enjoy the results of your home project for years to come."

Norx's Rockefeller and Venice colors are now available at all dealer locations. Samples can be conveniently ordered online for a firsthand experience of the timeless elegance they bring to architectural projects. To learn more or order samples, visit https://norx.us/.

