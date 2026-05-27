NoScrubs Launches Across Silicon Valley, Bringing AI-Powered Laundry Delivery From San Francisco to San Jose

Fast-growing startup expands same-day laundry service across the Bay Area with AI-driven quality control, autonomous delivery partnerships, and turnaround times as fast as three hours

AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NoScrubs, a technology company revolutionizing the laundry service industry, today announced its launch across Silicon Valley, now serving customers from San Francisco through San Jose. The expansion marks the company's latest major market rollout following 700% YoY growth across Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Miami, Dallas, and Houston.

NoScrubs combines AI-powered quality control, automated logistics, and a distributed network of local laundry partners to deliver clean, perfectly folded laundry in as little as three to four hours, with plans starting at just one dollar a day.

"Every market we expanded to at Instacart had dozens of grocery delivery options - most of which required ordering days in advance. Only by being faster than the customers' alternatives can you really behavior change and eliminate the chore forever," said Matt O'Connor, co-founder and CEO of NoScrubs.

Unlike traditional laundry delivery companies that rely on centralized facilities and multi-day turnaround times, NoScrubs partners with nearby laundromats and underutilized laundry infrastructure to dramatically reduce delivery distances and processing times. The company says its model cuts last-mile travel distances by as much as 90%, enabling faster delivery, lower costs, and reduced emissions.

NoScrubs has also built proprietary AI systems to help ensure consistency and quality across orders. Every "Scrubber" — the company's network of laundry operators — uses an AI assistant that provides real-time guidance on machine settings, folding quality, garment handling, and order verification.

"Every Scrubber doing laundry has an AI assistant in their pocket," said Sudhanshu Gautam, co-founder and CTO of NoScrubs. "We're using multimodal AI and clothing-level data models to make sure every order meets the same quality standard, whether it's processed in Austin, Miami, or now Silicon Valley."

NoScrubs has saved customers more than 110,000 hours over the past 12 months alone: the equivalent of more than 12 years of laundry time.

Earlier this year, the company announced new funding from Initialized Capital, with participation from Frontier Ventures, to accelerate investment in AI quality control systems, robotics, and autonomous delivery capabilities as it scales nationally. Over time, the company plans to implement robotic folding assistants and autonomous delivery technologies designed to further increase speed, improve efficiency, and lower the cost of laundry delivery for consumers.

Founded by former executives from Instacart, Amazon, Favor, Cabal, and ThredUp, NoScrubs is available via iOS, Android, and web, offering pickup and delivery seven days a week across the Bay Area.

For more information or to schedule a pickup, visit NoScrubs.

Media Contact

NoScrubs, NoScrubs, 1 (737) 321-7722, [email protected], https://noscrubs.com/

SOURCE NoScrubs