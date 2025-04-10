NoScrubs Raises $2 Million to Make Laundry an Obsolete Chore

NoScrubs' unique model leverages a network of strategically located laundry facilities to reduce travel distances by 90%, enabling delivery speeds ten times faster than traditional services while maintaining superior quality and affordability. Post this

While leading geographic expansion at Instacart, O'Connor became frustrated with his laundry service which averaged 4 day turnarounds for upwards of $50. The lightbulb came on when he realized that 95% of laundry machines are idle at any given time. Additionally, existing services had incredibly inefficient last-mile distances, which resulted in the slow turnarounds and high price points.

"From first principles, the status quo with laundry doesn't make much sense: we all have expensive washing machines that take up a room in our homes, that we dread using, and that sit idle 95% of the time," says Sudhanshu Gautam, CTO at NoScrubs. "When you can push a button and get perfectly folded laundry for less than $2 per day, what's the point in owning a laundry machine?"

NoScrubs customers simply download the app, set their pickup time, and their laundry is returned perfectly folded within hours. The key to success was combining the utilization of existing laundromats for more localized service with new technology that automates much of the experience. The company's value prop has resonated with Austinites and the company has grown 60% monthly since launching last year.

"We saw firsthand at Instacart how much people value convenience. This is a much bigger market -- people spend 5x as much time on laundry, and it's consistently ranked the most dreaded chore," says NoScrubs' CEO Matt O'Connor. "Not to mention, NoScrubs laundry is dramatically better at folding than most people, so we're providing hundreds of hours saved per year AND a superior end product."

Looking ahead, NoScrubs is poised to integrate robotics for delivery, having already completed successful pilot programs. The funding will accelerate market expansion and technology development, bringing the company closer to its mission of making traditional laundry a thing of the past. "Many attempts have been made to do laundry as a service well, but the market for this is still untapped," says Zoe Perret, partner at Initialized Capital. "Matt and Sudhanshu have combined their expertise working in the gig economy with deep technical expertise to develop a completely unique approach that's faster and more efficient -- with more innovation to come."

"Just as Uber, Instacart, and DoorDash won their markets by nailing customer convenience, we're positioned to transform a fundamental aspect of daily life," adds Sudhanshu Gautam. "Our vision is to democratize laundry service so people can spend more time doing things they don't hate."

About NoScrubs

NoScrubs is a premium wash and fold laundry service based in Austin, Texas, dedicated to providing fast, affordable, and convenient laundry solutions. Their mission is to simplify the laundry process for residents by offering seamless pickup, expert cleaning, and prompt delivery.

Media Contact

Matthew O'Connor, NoScrubs, 1 2405053586, [email protected], https://noscrubs.com/

SOURCE NoScrubs