Nostalgia Debuts in October, a Timeless Collaboration With Jeremiah Brent and Tempaper®

Jeremiah, a familiar face from his frequent television appearances (he is the new member of the global hit series Queer Eye) and his place on Architectural Digest's AD100 and Elle Decor's A-List, uniquely infuses functional designs with emotional resonance. With Nostalgia, his special memories, such as the street names of former homes, his engagement to Nate Berkus in Peru, and summers spent in Portugal with family, are incorporated into the practicality of Tempaper's high-quality peel and stick wallpaper. Each has been lovingly woven into the fabric of this collection, inspiring a new wave of possibilities.

"Throughout my career, my design ethos has always circled around this idea of melding the past with the future," says Jeremiah. "This collection was all about creating something that feels truly timeless. There are familiar motifs in modern colorways, a mix of geometric lines and romantic landscapes. Each pattern surrounds you with details that will stand the test of time."

The Nostalgia peel and stick wallpaper collection helps bridge the gap between high-end interior design and accessibility, making his distinctive style available to all, from the abstract grain of Etched with Time to the dynamic stripe of Timeless Ticking.

The groundbreaking collection of 13 captivating peel-and-stick wallpaper patterns by Jeremiah Brent is designed to elevate the interiors of any space. This collection seamlessly blends elegance with versatility, enabling interior designers and DIY enthusiasts to transform entire rooms or make impactful updates, from wall-to-wall applications to enveloping entryways and every space in between. Each design, featuring modern colorways and a mix of geometric lines and romantic landscapes, offers endless creative possibilities. More than just wallpaper, Nostalgia is a canvas for today's elevated interiors, inviting consumers to create timeless spaces that reflect both the past, present and future.

About Jeremiah Brent :

Jeremiah Brent is an interior designer, television personality, author, and founder of lifestyle brand Atrio and Jeremiah Brent Design (JBD), an interior design firm with offices in Los Angeles and New York City. Brent has a rare understanding of the ineffable qualities that keep us truly connected to the spaces we inhabit. His fine-honed intuition and sophisticated sensibilities have led to the transformation of countless homes and commercial properties across the world—a feat that has repeatedly landed him on Architectural Digest's AD100 and Elle Decor's A-List. Brent recently released his first book, The Space That Keeps You, that isn't just a study of beautiful interior design; it's an emotional design book that explores what gives spaces meaning.

About Tempaper & Co.:

Always committed to making beautiful home décor that is accessible to everyone, Tempaper & Co., launched in 2008 by taking a 200-year-old wallpaper industry by storm. Founded on the belief that change is a beautiful thing and three key principles – high-style, high-quality, and accessibility – Tempaper & Co. a privately-owned business, is dedicated to providing customers with the inspiration to design their world as they see it. Today, Tempaper & Co. continues to develop home décor products that are innovative, of the highest quality, and that appeal to designers and consumers of all ages.

