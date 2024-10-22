Nostalgia is a National Mood: Unpacking 2025's Biggest Outdoor Travel Trend, the (Re)Creation Vacation

"The (Re)Creation Vacation is about more than nostalgia — it's about actively seeking solace and simplicity in an increasingly complex world." Post this

New insights indicate that a significant portion of Americans across all age groups are expressing a profound longing for simpler times. According to Campspot's data, an overwhelming 88% of survey participants yearn to break free from the complexities of the current era, with 72% stating that this longing for a simpler time will strongly influence their travel decisions in 2025. 82% report regularly seeking solace in camping because they feel overwhelmed by modern life. This trend aligns with findings from Campspot's previous studies, including the 2023 'Calm-cation' and the 2024 'Great Summer Slowdown,' underscoring a sustained interest in vacations that prioritize tranquility and simplicity.

"Campers today aren't just looking for a break," says Erin Stender, CMO of Campspot. "They're seeking a meaningful way to reconnect with their roots and relive the joyous moments of their childhood. The (Re)Creation Vacation is about more than nostalgia — it's about actively seeking solace and simplicity in an increasingly complex world."

Modern Pressures Driving the (Re)Creation Vacation Surge

As election season approaches, the (Re)Creation Vacation trend emerges as a profound response to society's accelerated pace. With survey respondents listing the political climate and financial pressures as the top two current stressors of modern life, camping offers a unique refuge. 94% of respondents see camping as a form of stress relief from today's pressures, while 76% admit that the current economic climate strongly influences their choice to camp over other trip types. A further 61% value a tech-free camping experience, citing digital overload as a major factor in their decision to disconnect, and 32% of respondents miss the lack of screen time from their childhood, showing a widespread longing to recapture the simplicity of pre-digital life. With daily rates for camping stays at private campgrounds with amenities averaging $59 for tent sites and $67 for RV sites in 2025, a (Re)creation Vacation provides travelers with a cost-effective getaway while offering the opportunity to unplug and escape the pressures of modern life.

"At Campspot, we're observing a pivotal moment," Stender adds. "This shift isn't just about stepping away from daily routines; it's deeply rooted in today's societal pressures. As people navigate the complexities of modern life, they're turning to (Re)Creation Vacations not just as an escape, but as a vital way to restore balance and prioritize what's truly important in their lives."

3 Popular (Re)Creation Vacations for 2025

The Cross Country Caravan: Rediscover the Joy of the Open Road

As the allure of the open road continues to captivate the hearts of travelers, 75% of campers are drawn to the timeless appeal of a 'classic road trip' or caravan adventure for 2025. This modern take on the great American road trip invites travelers to follow legendary routes, rediscover hidden gems, and enjoy the journey as much as the destination. Perfect for those eager to explore expansive landscapes and the freedom of the road, a caravan adventure offers an unmatched opportunity to engage with the country's vast and varied beauty.

The Old School Family Campout: Bringing Generations Together

In an age where fast-paced lifestyles dominate, families are seeking meaningful ways to reconnect, with more than half of campers (56%) interested in multi-generational campouts as a vital way to strengthen family bonds in 2025. Here, families come together around the campfire to revive cherished traditions and introduce new rituals that bridge ages and eras.

The Rustic Retreat: Embracing Simplicity in Nature

With a growing demand to unplug from digital life, 83% of campers are drawn to rustic retreats for the opportunity to disconnect and unwind in 2025. This style of camping offers a compelling blend of simplicity and modern comfort. While stargazing and campfires supplant screens and calls, campers can still enjoy access to select modern amenities that ensure comfort without detracting from the authentic outdoor experience.

Back to the Future: Why the '80s Remain a Timeless Escape

As '80s pop culture makes a comeback in fashion, music, and travel, the past is fueling today's cultural and lifestyle choices. The 1980s in particular have emerged as the decade most Campspot survey respondents want to revisit, mirroring the widespread fascination with that era. In fact, 70% report they are willing to give up modern technology for a week to experience life as it was in the '80s, underscoring a robust longing to relive the spirit of those times.

Crafting Your Own (Re)Creation Vacation

Whether planning a cross-country caravan, a big family campout, or a rustic retreat to disconnect and unwind, there's no better time to rediscover the magic of a (Re)Creation Vacation. Campspot is your partner in rediscovering these nostalgic experiences, providing access to a variety of prime camping and RV spots perfect for making new memories. Learn more about this trend at https://www.campspot.com/about/recreation-vacation and download the Campspot app to book your next getaway today.

About Campspot

Campspot is the leading software provider and online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options, and more, providing access to more than 230,000 campsites across the United States and Canada. Their innovative online marketplace simplifies the process of finding and booking campsites with a user-friendly platform and a diverse selection of campgrounds. Whether you're a seasoned camper or a first-time adventurer, Campspot has the perfect spot for you.

Media Contact

Carolin Fuller, Campspot, 1 (616) 226-5500, [email protected], https://www.campspot.com/

SOURCE Campspot