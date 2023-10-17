Nosto and Shopware announce Platinum Partnership to help global brands win with intelligent ecommerce personalization

Affirming their mutual goal to deliver highly relevant and authentic shopping experiences, Nosto is named a Platinum personalization partner in Shopware's global technology vendor ecosystem

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nosto, the leading Commerce Experience Platform (CXP), and Shopware, a holistic omnichannel digital commerce platform for mid-market and lower enterprise merchants, have today announced their Platinum Partnership empowering global ecommerce brands to unlock growth through end-to-end personalization and commerce experience management.

This partnership will give ecommerce brands built on Shopware access to enterprise-grade AI-powered personalization and merchandising solutions that build relevant and authentic online shopping experiences to increase engagement and revenue.

To reach Platinum Partner status, vendors are required to show strategic relevance in Shopware's target customer base, demonstrate unrivaled global coverage, attain a high level of trust in the wider technology ecosystem, and proven results in their category.

The Platinum Partnership is within the primary category of 'Personalization' and the secondary category of 'Search and Recommendations'.

"This global Platinum Partnership between Nosto and Shopware is a testament to the long history and strong bond between us as partners for over a decade. It also emphasizes the customer-centric values we share, as well as the long-term dedication to innovation in AI," says Jim Lofgren, CEO, Nosto.

"With both companies expanding rapidly in the global ecommerce space, it made complete sense to enable our joint clients with the easiest possible integration for access to real-time, AI-powered segmentation, personalization, search, and merchandising on the Shopware platform."

Nosto's CXP offers Shopware merchants the ability to enhance their store with an intelligence layer that utilizes cutting-edge AI and advanced machine learning algorithms. This intelligence layer processes vast amounts of customer and product data with the aim of understanding intent and affinities while predicting future behaviors.

A robust set of core features come out of the box, including Dashboard & Analytics (to give a complete understanding of store and campaign performance by consolidating key ecommerce growth metrics in a place), Segmentation & Insights (to target shoppers based on behavioral and transactional data), Catalog Explorer (to provide a comprehensive 360-degree view of product and catalog performance) and A/B Testing & Optimization (to continually improve experiences across the online store).

"We're very happy to have Nosto on board as a Platinum Partner. Our two companies have made it their mission to create unforgettable shopping experiences to help merchants achieve their goals," says Stefan Hamann, Co-CEO, Shopware.

"I'm convinced that the partnership with Nosto as a provider of a key technology within our ecosystem will help us make Shopware even more popular on a global scale."

Additional CXP modules are available to further merchandise and personalize the online shopping experience including Personalized Emails (to deliver targeted product recommendations in every email), Pop-Ups (to show relevant offers at every touchpoint), Dynamic Bundles (to suggest similar items, and 'shop the look' for upsell), Search (to deliver personalized site search and discovery experiences), Content Personalization (to tailor every content element across the site), Category Merchandising (to tailor category pages and match shopper behavior and affinity), and User-Generated Content (to showcase authentic post-purchase content to use on- and off-site).

"As Shopware is the leading ecommerce platform in the DACH region, trusted by the largest mid-to-enterprise brands, and striving for international growth with their investments from Carlyle and PayPal, it's an amazing opportunity to work together on a global market strategy," says Matthäus Bognar, General Manager, International, Nosto.

"As a Platinum Partner, our ambition and commitment with Shopware is to offer superlative search, personalization, and merchandising experiences for retailers in DACH, right through Europe and into the US. This partnership evidences the commitment we have for Shopware and the DACH region as we continue our mission to make every impression relevant."

Speed, ease of implementation, and no development dependency make Nosto's CXP the clear choice for merchants on Shopware looking to quickly deploy fully personalized, integrated commerce experiences at scale. A unified experience means more engagement, conversions, and revenue from every new and returning visitor. Nosto's CXP can be downloaded from the Shopware App Store.

"We are delighted with the strengthened partnership between Shopware and Nosto, key drivers of business growth in our tech stack. Seamlessly integrating Nosto into our three Shopware stores empowers us to utilize AI for highly relevant product discovery experiences, driving conversions. Additionally, this integration streamlines our merchandising processes, allowing us to allocate resources more efficiently for strategic planning, testing, and optimization, positioning us for sustained expansion." —Dennis Heinzmann, founder and CEO at Blickfang E-Commerce GmbH

"Celebrating a year of partnership with Nosto on Shopware, Joe Nimble has undergone a remarkable evolution in commerce experience. Product Recommendations and Pop-Ups have significantly improved our retention and conversion rates, as shown by our exit pop-up campaign achieving a remarkable 30% conversion rate. We particularly value the tool's user-friendliness and flexibility. Looking ahead, we're excited to further enhance personalized experiences, such as segmenting shoppers based on local weather conditions to promote water-repellent shoes during rainy spells and hiking shoes on sunny days."

—Rainer Schweizer, Ecommerce Performance Manager, Joe Nimble

Find out more about Nosto and Shopware here.

About Nosto

Nosto enables online brands to deliver authentic, relevant, and personalized experiences at every touchpoint, across every device. An AI-Powered Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) designed for ease of use, Nosto empowers brands to build, launch, and optimize compelling digital experiences without the need for dedicated IT resources or a lengthy implementation process. Leading brands in over 100 countries use Nosto to grow their business and delight their customers. Nosto supports its clients from its offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Sydney, and Helsinki.

www.nosto.com

About Shopware

Shopware, founded in Schöppingen in 2000, offers a holistic omnichannel digital commerce platform for sophisticated mid-market and lower enterprise merchants, with high flexibility and various options for B2C, D2C, B2B, as well as service-based use cases. Shopware is well-positioned and one of the market leaders in its segment, especially in the DACH region, with a fast-growing business in North America.The solution is headless, API-first, and uses an open source architecture, allowing merchants to individually customize and scale the product offering, creating a strong customer experience. Furthermore, Shopware relies on a global network of 1,600 sales, technology and solution partners, securing a stable ecosystem. Shopware merchants currently process a combined GMV of more than 20 billion USD across the global Shopware platform.

Media Contact

UK/EU/ROW: Uday Radia, CloudNinePR, 44 (0)7940 584161

[email protected]

