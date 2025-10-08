Nosto Announces Agentic Personalization Platform with Introduction of Huginn

"Our AI-native DNA laid the foundation for what we're launching: agentic intelligence for commerce. With Huginn, brands harness the latest AI to supercharge commerce experiences, achieving more with existing resources and making every customer interaction more relevant," says Jim Lofgren, CEO, Nosto Post this

The Challenge in Modern Commerce

Commerce teams are overwhelmed by complexity: switching between dashboards, chasing insights, and repeating manual tasks across disparate tools. This friction between strategy and execution hinders growth and leads to bloated technology stacks that are not fully utilized.

Unlike traditional AI features that only inform, Huginn orchestrates. Acting as the brain of Nosto's platform, Huginn coordinates a network of trained, specialized AI agents that suggest and execute actions—always under the brand's supervision with strong controls in place.

What Huginn Delivers

Ask Huginn – Instant insights and actions. Skip reports and configuration. Simply ask questions like "Show me conversion trends by traffic source" or "Propose experiments to increase product page conversion," and Huginn responds with contextual answers and options.

AI Reveals – Proactive intelligence. Huginn continuously scans commerce data to surface growth opportunities brands might not even think to ask for, such as high-value segments, optimized product bundles, or smarter search terms.

Shopping Experiences – Conversational and personalized. Huginn powers AI-enhanced search, contextual shopping assistants, and intent-aware product suggestions.

Huginn Connect – Unified intelligence. Through Nosto's MCP server, Huginn integrates with platforms like Klaviyo and Shopify Sidekick, while also enabling developers to connect external models such as Claude or Cursor. The result: one intelligence layer, fewer silos, and faster innovation.

Nosto's Large Intent Model is now expanding access to third-party LLM applications.

With the introduction of Nosto's Large Intent Model, our proprietary model trained on billions of behavioral and transactional data points, which traditionally has powered Nosto's experience.AI within the Commerce Experience Platform, now opens up to enhance the output of LLM-based conversations anywhere.

Technology applications and conversational interfaces that today blindly rely on LLMs for product recommendations based on the visitor's conversational context can now gain access to intent signals that enhance the output. Leveraging Nosto's Large Intent Model, agent applications can improve click-through rates and conversion rates from conversations across all customer-facing interfaces. The new service can be accessed through a range of APIs and new MCP services.

Availability

Huginn is available today. Existing Nosto customers can reach out for beta or early access. New users can request a personalized walkthrough and demo.

Partners and technologies relying on LLMs for conversations with a need to further improve product recommendations and merchandising based on Nosto's Large Intent Model can reach out to [email protected] for new API and MCP access.

About Nosto

Nosto is the agentic Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) that gives brands intuitively designed tools and AI agents to increase their online revenue through end-to-end commerce experience management.

With experience.AI™, Nosto's intelligence engine, brands can enrich and connect customer, product, and content data in real-time and make it actionable to personalize every step of the customer journey.

With Huginn, the always-on AI commerce agent orchestrating a network of purpose-built agents, brands unlock new levels of productivity and relevancy, accelerating the path from ideation to execution and enhancing every customer interaction.

Nosto supports intelligent commerce experiences for more than 1,500 brands in over 100 countries, including Kylie Cosmetics, O'Neill, New Era, Marc Jacobs, Belstaff, Dermalogica, FIGS, and Todd Snyder, Douglas, Muji, Diane Von Furstenberg, Diptyque, and Tuckernuck.

Media Contact

Chloe Pascal, Nosto, 1 917 939 7853, [email protected], https://www.nosto.com/

SOURCE Nosto