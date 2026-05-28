Nosto Launches Agentic AI Workflows for Shopify Sidekick

"By bringing Nosto directly into Shopify Sidekick, we're collapsing the distance between action and performance - and limiting the need to have a developer always at your disposal." Jim Lofgren, CEO, Nosto Post this

For many brands, a change like that typically means navigating separate platforms, looping in developers, or breaking focus mid-workflow. When a merchandiser can simply describe what they want and see it reflected immediately, the execution overhead disappears, accelerating the launch and optimization of personalized shopping experiences.

"The bottleneck for most commerce teams is operational bandwidth and access to developer resources. Merchants shouldn't have to leave Shopify to get intelligent product discovery working for them," says Jim Lofgren, CEO at Nosto. "By bringing Nosto directly into Shopify Sidekick, we're collapsing the distance between action and performance - and limiting the need to have a developer always at your disposal."

Bringing Agentic Commerce Experiences into Shopify

With Shopify now opening Sidekick's extensibility capabilities to its partners, this outlines a broader vision. Nosto is developing how Huginn, Nosto's AI agent, connects through MCP to bring deeper commerce intelligence into Shopify Sidekick, extending to a wide range of agentic workflows. This includes early-stage work through Huginn Connect, Nosto's technology that integrates its agentic capabilities with external platforms and AI agents.

Early Access Program

Nosto customers and ecosystem partners interested in exploring these capabilities as they develop can join Nosto's Early Access Program for Huginn Connect. Planned capabilities include:

Technical guidance and implementation support through Huginn's Doc Agent

Proactive merchandising insights, recommended actions, and eventual automated execution through Nosto's Merchandising Agent

Performance reporting and strategic recommendations surfaced directly inside Shopify

Conversational configuration and design optimization of product discovery and personalization experiences

Request a personalized demo at Nosto.com.

About Nosto

Nosto is the agentic Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) that gives brands intuitively designed tools and AI agents to increase their online revenue through end-to-end commerce experience management. With experience.AI™, Nosto's intelligence engine, brands can enrich and connect customer, product, and content data in real-time and make it actionable to personalize every step of the customer journey. With Huginn, the always-on AI commerce agent orchestrating a network of purpose-built agents, brands unlock new levels of productivity and relevancy, accelerating the path from ideation to execution and enhancing every customer interaction.

Nosto supports intelligent commerce experiences for more than 1,500 brands in over 100 countries, including Kylie Cosmetics, O'Neill, New Era, Marc Jacobs, Belstaff, Dermalogica, FIGS, and Todd Snyder, Douglas, Muji, Diane Von Furstenberg, Diptyque, and Tuckernuck.

Media Contact

Chloe Pascal, Nosto,

+1 917 939 7853

[email protected]

https://www.nosto.com/

SOURCE Nosto