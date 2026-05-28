Nosto Launches Agentic AI Workflows for Shopify Sidekick

Nosto's latest native workflow release for Shopify offers an early look at how agentic AI could reshape how commerce teams operate inside Shopify. Its latest innovation with Shopify's AI assistant, Sidekick, demonstrates how commerce teams can adjust and guide Nosto's product discovery and personalization capabilities natively using conversational AI instructions delivered inside Shopify.
NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nosto, the agentic Commerce Experience Platform (CXP), today announced its latest innovation with Shopify's AI assistant, Sidekick, demonstrating how commerce teams can adjust and guide Nosto's product discovery and personalization capabilities natively using conversational AI instructions delivered inside Shopify.
Nosto demonstrated its capabilities live on stage at the OMR Festival in Hamburg (May 5-6) alongside Shopify and Ford, represented by the motor company's ecommerce partner Autonative. Leveraging Nosto's native Shopify theme integration, the Ford team used conversational prompts given inside Sidekick to modify the design of Nosto-powered product recommendations displayed on its official online accessories store.
For many brands, a change like that typically means navigating separate platforms, looping in developers, or breaking focus mid-workflow. When a merchandiser can simply describe what they want and see it reflected immediately, the execution overhead disappears, accelerating the launch and optimization of personalized shopping experiences.
"The bottleneck for most commerce teams is operational bandwidth and access to developer resources. Merchants shouldn't have to leave Shopify to get intelligent product discovery working for them," says Jim Lofgren, CEO at Nosto. "By bringing Nosto directly into Shopify Sidekick, we're collapsing the distance between action and performance - and limiting the need to have a developer always at your disposal."
Bringing Agentic Commerce Experiences into Shopify
With Shopify now opening Sidekick's extensibility capabilities to its partners, this outlines a broader vision. Nosto is developing how Huginn, Nosto's AI agent, connects through MCP to bring deeper commerce intelligence into Shopify Sidekick, extending to a wide range of agentic workflows. This includes early-stage work through Huginn Connect, Nosto's technology that integrates its agentic capabilities with external platforms and AI agents.
Early Access Program
Nosto customers and ecosystem partners interested in exploring these capabilities as they develop can join Nosto's Early Access Program for Huginn Connect. Planned capabilities include:
- Technical guidance and implementation support through Huginn's Doc Agent
- Proactive merchandising insights, recommended actions, and eventual automated execution through Nosto's Merchandising Agent
- Performance reporting and strategic recommendations surfaced directly inside Shopify
- Conversational configuration and design optimization of product discovery and personalization experiences
Request a personalized demo at Nosto.com.
About Nosto
Nosto is the agentic Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) that gives brands intuitively designed tools and AI agents to increase their online revenue through end-to-end commerce experience management. With experience.AI™, Nosto's intelligence engine, brands can enrich and connect customer, product, and content data in real-time and make it actionable to personalize every step of the customer journey. With Huginn, the always-on AI commerce agent orchestrating a network of purpose-built agents, brands unlock new levels of productivity and relevancy, accelerating the path from ideation to execution and enhancing every customer interaction.
Nosto supports intelligent commerce experiences for more than 1,500 brands in over 100 countries, including Kylie Cosmetics, O'Neill, New Era, Marc Jacobs, Belstaff, Dermalogica, FIGS, and Todd Snyder, Douglas, Muji, Diane Von Furstenberg, Diptyque, and Tuckernuck.
Media Contact
Chloe Pascal, Nosto,
+1 917 939 7853
SOURCE Nosto
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