Nosto launches AI-powered Post-Purchase Upsell for Shopify's market-leading checkout, early adopter sees 58% AOV boost

By leveraging product recommendations at this point in the shopper journey—at which purchase intent is at its peak—Shopify merchants can expect to increase their average order while offering a convenient add-on experience. Merchants can also drive shopper urgency by applying exclusive discounts to these recommendations that won't appear anywhere else on store.

"Post-purchase is a unique moment in the shopper journey. The customer is highly engaged, they trust the brand enough to have already purchased, and they're open to adding more to their cart. This new module lets merchants tap into that momentum with intelligent, personalized offers that feel helpful, not pushy," says Jim Lofgren, CEO, Nosto.

Like every module within the Nosto CXP, Post-Purchase Upsell is powered by Nosto's advanced personalization engine. Unlike many Shopify upsell tools that rely on static bundles or manual rules, Nosto uses real-time shopper data such as affinities, browsing and purchase history, and current cart context, to deliver dynamic, highly targeted product offers. This allows merchants to go beyond rigid logic and serve offers that are truly personalized to each individual shopper, driving greater relevance, higher engagement, and stronger performance.

Nosto's Post-Purchase Upsell product is now available to all Shopify merchants, with early adopters like JENNY BIRD already seeing measurable results. The jewelry brand achieved a 58% average order value uplift when offers are accepted, and a 13% increase in accepted offers compared to their previous provider.

"Guiding customers to discover products they will love, while increasing units per transaction and average order value is a priority for us. Nosto powers our product recommendations, search, and more, which have generated strong results, so it felt like a natural extension to our personalization strategy to test the post-purchase upsell module and measure how it compared to the solution we used previously," says Eryn Dunn, Ecommerce Manager at JENNY BIRD "Not only are we seeing better results with Nosto, our prior pain points have also been eliminated. We can now make the product offers highly personalized to each user, and prevent the offer from being shown to the customer in select cases."

Read more about Nosto's new Post-Purchase Upsell product: https://www.nosto.com/blog/ai-powered-post-purchase-upsell-for-shopify/

About Nosto

Nosto is the intelligent Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) that gives brands and retailers intuitively designed tools to increase online revenue through end-to-end commerce experience management.

With experience.AI™, Nosto helps brands enrich and activate customer, product and content data in real-time across personalization, product discovery, and user-generated content to deliver high-performing commerce experiences at scale.

Nosto supports intelligent commerce experiences for more than 1,500 brands in over 100 countries, including Kylie Cosmetics, Dermalogica, Belstaff, The Travel Corporation, BYLT Basics, Douglas, MUJI, Flight Center, Lord and Taylor, Vuori, FIGS and more.

