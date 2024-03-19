Nosto launches new Klaviyo integration to help online retailers scale hyper-personalized, cross-channel shopping experiences

"This new integration brings intelligent commerce experiences to life. Customer-centric brands now have an enterprise-grade solution to foster holistic, personalized, and smart digital relationships for sustained growth and profitability," says Frank Zimmermann, Global Head of Partnerships, Nosto. Post this

"This new integration brings intelligent commerce experiences to life. Customer-centric brands now have an enterprise-grade solution to foster holistic, personalized, and smart digital relationships for sustained growth and profitability," says Frank Zimmermann, Global Head of Partnerships, Nosto.

By integrating the two technologies, brands can import Klaviyo's segments and email lists into Nosto and provide a hyper-personalized onsite experience for marketing traffic. For instance, they can resurface email or SMS content, such as VIP promotions, through the likes of onsite banners, top headers, and more, reducing exits and boosting conversions. Additionally, they can have category pages, search results, and product recommendations highlight relevant items within a given marketing campaign, improving the product discovery experience.

In addition, brands can create highly relevant email and SMS campaigns with personalized content, considering shoppers' behaviors and affinities, such as color and size preferences, using Nosto's segment details within Klaviyo, driving click-throughs.

"The two-way integration not only allows us to gain even more insight into our Klaviyo segments by enriching them with Nosto's behavioral data, but it also enhances the customer experience by tying up the customer journey more cohesively. By targeting key Klaviyo segments with hyper-relevant product recommendations on site, we can significantly increase performances and customer satisfaction" Lee-Anne Harris, Marketing Director, Savile Row—a joint client leveraging this new integration.

Customers who use both Nosto and Klaviyo can also re-engage potential buyers by sending timely Klaviyo emails and SMS messages triggered by abandoned search events captured by Nosto (regardless of the search provider used), ensuring that no potential sale goes unmissed.

"The new Klaviyo integration allows us to track previously untapped user activities, such as abandoned onsite searches, further strengthening our range of website abandonment flows to ultimately get users back to site and convert," says Nathan Pugsley, Head of Digital, BOXRAW—a joint client leveraging this new integration.

"The updated Nosto integration opens up exciting possibilities for our mutual customers, allowing them to create hyper-personalized experiences at scale, said Anne Prins, VP of Platform Expansion at Klaviyo. "Being able to connect with users consistently across all channels aligns perfectly with our aim to build smarter digital relationships."

About Nosto

Nosto is the intelligent Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) that gives brands intuitively designed tools to increase their online revenue through end-to-end commerce experience management. With experience.AI™, Nosto helps brands enrich and connect customer, product, and content data in real-time so they can action it across their site and deliver personalized and authentic online experiences. Nosto supports intelligent commerce experiences for more than 1,500 brands in over 100 countries, including Kylie Cosmetics, O'Neil, New Era, Raddison, Marc Jacobs, Virgin Australia, Belstaff, The Travel Corporation, Dermalogica, FIGS, Disney, SikSilk, and Todd Snyder.

