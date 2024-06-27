Nosto named in Most Loved Workplaces for LGBTQ+ 2024 and Newsweek's list of the top 100 global Most Loved Workplaces for 2024

"At Nosto we have always focused on creating a culture built around respect, openness, and treating everyone as a valued individual," Jim Lofgren, CEO, Nosto. Post this

The Most Loved Workplaces® for LGBTQ+ list recognizes exceptional organizations worldwide—companies operating internationally—that champion LGBTQ+ inclusion and focus on building a workplace where LGBTQ+ employees are celebrated and empowered to contribute to their full potential.

"At Nosto we have always focused on creating a culture built around respect, openness, and treating everyone as a valued individual," said Jim Lofgren, CEO, Nosto. "During Pride month, we're especially pleased to be recognized for our commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workforce, creating a workplace where authenticity and shared values thrive. Our people are the reason for our success, meaning this award celebrates their positive contribution to building our global culture and driving our organization forward."

Examples of Nosto's best practices include embracing open communication at every level, providing dedicated spaces for employees to share thoughts and ideas, offering half-day Fridays during summer months encouraging giving back through working hours for charitable activities, and extra paid days off for employees moving house and their birthdays.

"As workplaces continue to shift, it's clearer than ever that fostering collaboration, embracing a positive outlook, and aligning values are essential. The companies celebrated on the 2024 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list truly embody these principles. They show us that by championing respect and team-oriented outcomes, they're not just building great workplaces; they're shaping a brighter future for all." - Nancy Cooper, Global Editor and Chief of Newsweek.

For the full Newsweek list of 2024's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/global-most-loved-workplaces-2024.

Methodology

BPI measures five primary areas to determine how employees feel about where they work to create the Most Loved Workplaces® list: the level of collaboration at the workplace, how positive workers are about their future at the company, how much employer values align with employee values; respect at all levels and career achievement. In consultation with Newsweek editors, BPI also considered employee wellness, diversity, inclusion, career advancement, and other workplace and talent development initiatives.

To identify the top 100 companies ranked in this Newsweek publication, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 50 percent of the initial score was based on direct employee responses to BPI's proprietary Love of Workplace Index® assessment. Another 15 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, and Google. The final 35 percent came from BPI's direct interviews and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then researched every company on the list to determine the final list of 100 companies and their rankings.

About Nosto

Nosto is the intelligent Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) that gives brands and retailers intuitively designed tools to increase online revenue through end-to-end commerce experience management.

With experience.AI™, Nosto helps brands enrich and activate customer, product and content data in real-time across personalization, product discovery, and user-generated content to deliver high-performing commerce experiences at scale.

Nosto supports intelligent commerce experiences for more than 1,500 brands in over 100 countries, including Kylie Cosmetics, Dermalogica, Belstaff, The Travel Corporation, BYLT Basics, Douglas, MUJI, Flight Center, Lord and Taylor, Vuori, FIGS and more.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

