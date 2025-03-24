Nosto reports 323% growth of Personalized Search after 2024 Gartner MQ inclusion

"We're thrilled to see the traction our search product has gained, stemming largely from large Shopify enterprise brands, and more importantly, the revenue growth it's driven for our clients," Jim Lofgren, CEO of Nosto. Post this

"We're thrilled to see the traction our search product has gained, stemming largely from large Shopify enterprise brands, and more importantly, the revenue growth it's driven for our clients. The inclusion in Gartner's Magic Quadrant last year has also underscored how quickly we've become a leader in AI-powered personalized search for ecommerce", says Jim Lofgren, CEO of Nosto.

During the last year, Nosto's Personalized Search solution has had notable developments, including 'Score Insights', a unique feature that equips merchants with detailed information to help them understand the logic behind their search results listings without needing technical support.

Premium fashion label, A.L.C, is one brand leveraging Nosto's Personalized Search, and highlights the efficacy of the solution, "Being able to leverage AI is best, especially because we don't have to manually change anything. We worked closely with the Nosto team to determine the look and feel, and the client management is off the charts. Overall, it took less than a month to get Search up. That, and there wasn't any undue burden or stress on our development resources", says Hilary Peterson, SVP Marketing & Digital of A.L.C.

Additional retailers using Nosto's Personalized Search solution include Diane Von Furstenberg, Tuckernuck, and Perry Ellis.

About Nosto

Nosto is the intelligent Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) that gives brands and retailers intuitively designed tools to increase online revenue through end-to-end commerce experience management.

With experience.AI™, Nosto helps brands enrich and activate customer, product and content data in real-time across personalization, product discovery, and user-generated content to deliver high-performing commerce experiences at scale.

Nosto supports intelligent commerce experiences for more than 1,500 brands in over 100 countries, including Kylie Cosmetics, Dermalogica, Belstaff, The Travel Corporation, BYLT Basics, Douglas, MUJI, Flight Center, Lord and Taylor, Vuori, FIGS and more.

Media Contact

Eve Rouse, Nosto, 44 7305273681, [email protected], https://www.nosto.com/

SOURCE Nosto