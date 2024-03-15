Nosto reports +57% increase in the number of enterprise Shopify merchants using its platform for search, merchandising, and personalization over the last 12 months

"Nosto's CXP has proven to be an excellent fit for the enterprise retailer segment, and the results in 2023 show that enterprise retailers are, to a greater extent, choosing both Shopify and Nosto," says Jim Lofgren, CEO of Nosto. Post this

Princess Polly, one of the enterprise Shopify merchants that uses Nosto, is pleased with the efficacy of the solution. "With Nosto, we're truly leveraging customers' shopping preferences. We understand that our product catalog is quite extensive, which might lead to decision fatigue for our customers. So, having Nosto deliver product recommendations that are likely to convert - that we know our customers want to see - is very impactful," says Claire Miller, Ecommerce Manager of Princess Polly.

Additional enterprise Shopify retailers using Nosto's CXP include Culture Kings, Todd Snyder, Faherty Brand, and Arhaus.

"Shopify has successfully expanded its focus towards servicing enterprise retailers with complex requirements and global presence. Nosto's CXP has proven to be an excellent fit for the enterprise retailer segment, and the results in 2023 show that enterprise retailers are, to a greater extent, choosing both Shopify and Nosto," says Jim Lofgren, CEO of Nosto.

In 2023, Nosto launched the first-of-its-kind integration with Shopify Markets, enabling Enterprise customers on Shopify Plus to sell internationally with localized search and merchandising, currency conversion, pricing and 1-1 personalization.

"Nosto is the first personalization solution to integrate natively with Shopify Markets, meaning merchants can configure one-to-one shopping experiences across all areas of the commerce experience for each market they serve–and manage them from a single platform. I believe this has been a crucial decision point for many global enterprise retailers," says Jim Lofgren.

experience.AI™ is at the heart of intelligent commerce

experience.AI™ is the neural AI core powering Nosto's CXP. It captures intent-rich commerce data everywhere and unifies it in a single engine so you can action it anywhere in the commerce experience. experience.AI™ is made up of four distinct capabilities.

The real-time Data Engine combines owned and third-party commerce data for complete understanding and actionability of large datasets. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine comprises Predictive AI, Semantic AI, Visual AI, and Generative AI. This powers every feature of the platform, helping automate repetitive tasks, streamline tedious workflows, and deliver intelligent commerce experiences that drive growth.

Business Intelligence (BI) tooling enables you to monitor key website and campaign metrics with Business Analytics, your catalog performance with Product Intelligence, your traffic's on-site behavior with Audience Insights, as well as any user-generated content your customers are sharing about your brand on social media with UGC Monitoring.

Dynamic Targeting enables you to build hyper-targeted segments for specific campaigns. You can create high-performing audience segments with Audience Builder, apply tactful merchandising across your store with Global Merchandising Rules, optimize and test all on-site campaigns with A/B Testing and Optimization, and implement them ahead of time with Adaptive Scheduling.

From intelligence to actionability with Experience Clouds

While experience.AI™ brings together your data and gives you the tools to understand it, your commerce experiences come to life by taking that data and actioning it via the Experience Clouds.

The Nosto Product Experience Cloud includes Product Recommendations, Personalized Search, Category Merchandising, Dynamic Bundles and Personalized Emails. The Content Experience Cloud includes Content Personalization, Behavioral Pop-Ups, UGC Publisher Center, and Ambassador Builder.

An intuitive platform built for commerce

Speed and ease of implementation make Nosto's CXP the clear choice for merchants looking to quickly deploy fully personalized, integrated commerce experiences at scale. A unified experience means more engagement, conversions, and revenue from every new and returning visitor.

Read more about what's possible with Nosto and Shopify here.

About Nosto

Nosto is the intelligent Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) that gives brands and retailers intuitively designed tools to increase online revenue through end-to-end commerce experience management. With experience.AI™, Nosto helps brands enrich and activate customer, product and content data in real-time across personalization, product discovery, and user-generated content to deliver high-performing commerce experiences at scale.

Nosto supports intelligent commerce experiences for more than 1,500 brands in over 100 countries, including Kylie Cosmetics, Dermalogica, Belstaff, The Travel Corporation, BYLT Basics, Douglas, MUJI, Flight Center, Lord and Taylor, Vuori, FIGS and more.

