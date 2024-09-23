Not Many Genealogical Investigations End With Stories Like This

Xulon Press presents a fascinating collection of inspirational wartime stories.
ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Armand Kinslow shares selected veterans' vignettes from America's founding through the Vietnam War in They Will Not Be Forgotten: One Family's Stories of Military Service From Independence to Vietnam ($14.49, paperback, 9798868502989; $6.99, e-book, 9798868502996).
Kinslow is part of an amazing line of eight generations who each served in the U.S. conflict of their era. Once he discovered this heritage, he began documenting his ancestors' stories, re-constructed from historical research and combined with his gift for storytelling, so that They Will Not Be Forgotten.
"Genealogy research uncovered fascinating and inspiring stories of family veterans that I felt had to be shared," said Kinslow.
Armand Kinslow graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia on an NROTC scholarship and was commissioned in the USMC as an infantry officer. He later served as an intelligence officer during the Cold War, Gulf War, and Global War on Terror, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Between his military and government service, Kinslow spent four decades working in intelligence gathering and analysis. He is an avid history buff, particularly of America's military campaigns.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. They Will Not Be Forgotten is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article