Not Many Genealogical Investigations End With Stories Like This

"Genealogy research uncovered fascinating and inspiring stories of family veterans that I felt had to be shared," said Kinslow.

Armand Kinslow graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia on an NROTC scholarship and was commissioned in the USMC as an infantry officer. He later served as an intelligence officer during the Cold War, Gulf War, and Global War on Terror, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Between his military and government service, Kinslow spent four decades working in intelligence gathering and analysis. He is an avid history buff, particularly of America's military campaigns.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. They Will Not Be Forgotten is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

