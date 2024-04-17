Not What Defines Us Launches a New Online Community to Support Survivors of Sexual Assault

We are already seeing the amazing benefits of the anonymous community – just feeling heard and validated can be extremely powerful in helping those heal from trauma and be able to move forward with their lives. Post this

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Not What Defines Us and to begin our work supporting survivors of sexual assault," said Patricia DePietto, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Not What Defines Us. "Our team is dedicated to providing compassionate, survivor-centered support to empower individuals to reclaim their lives after trauma. We are already seeing the amazing benefits of the anonymous community – just feeling heard and validated can be extremely powerful in helping those heal from trauma and be able to move forward with their lives."

Not What Defines Us invites survivors, allies, and community members to join us in our mission to support survivors of sexual violence. Survivors can join the anonymous, confidential online community for free, thanks to generous donors supporting the mission of the non-profit.

"I was very young when my assault occurred and the first person I shared with was a family member. They didn't believe me and it was so hard," says anonymous team member. "I want everyone to be heard, believed and not judged. This is not what defines us. Together we are all stronger. I am here to be part of that strength."

For more information about Not What Defines Us and to donate or join the community, please visit https://notwhatdefinesus.org/

About Not What Defines Us

Founded in 2024, Not What Defines Us is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting survivors of sexual assault. At the heart of Not What Defines Us is a commitment to empowering survivors to heal, grow, and reclaim control over their lives. We recognize the strength within every survivor and believe that sharing experiences and insights can be a powerful catalyst for healing. Our mission is to foster a community where survivors feel understood, supported, and equipped with the knowledge needed to navigate their healing journey. https://notwhatdefinesus.org/

Media Contact

Holly Mitton Irgens, Not What Defines Us, 1 6176804827, [email protected], https://notwhatdefinesus.org/

SOURCE Not What Defines Us