Notable and Long Realty Launch Seller's Edge, Giving Agents a Simple, Funded Plan for Home Preparation

With Seller's Edge, agents can help sellers access up to $50,000 to pay for staging, repairs, paint, landscaping, cleaning, and other listing-ready improvements** and repayment happens at closing. Vendors are paid directly, eliminating financial stress and speeding up time to market.

"Most sellers want to present their home well, they just need a convenient way to pay the preparation," said Austin Lane, CEO & Founder of Notable. "Seller's Edge gives Long Realty agents a tool to move listings forward with confidence, clarity, and better outcomes."

Long Realty has been a trusted guide for Arizona homeowners for 100 years. Seller's Edge strengthens the agent-client partnership by giving agents the means to execute the strategy they know will deliver results.

"Presentation matters. Seller's Edge allows our agents to guide clients toward impactful improvements to help them get their house sold, without the upfront financial hurdle," said Kevin Kaplan, Chief Operating Officer, Long Companies. "This program supports stronger listings, better outcomes, and a smoother experience for everyone involved."

Seller's Edge is available now to Long Realty agents and their clients across Arizona.

Loans provided by Notable Finance, LLC | NMLS #1824748

About Notable Finance

Notable provides innovative financing solutions designed to streamline real estate transactions. With over $1 billion in credit issued across 35,000 transactions, Notable offers flexible funding options for pre-sale home improvements and common listing expenses, helping properties stand out. Partnering with top real estate brokerages nationwide, Notable empowers agents to elevate client experiences and maximize property value. For more information, visit www.notablefi.com. Notable is a registered trademark with the USPTO.

About Long Realty

Long Companies is comprised of Long Realty Company, Prosperity Home Mortgage, Agave Title Agency, and Long Insurance Group – all working together to create a full range of real estate services and products. Based in Tucson, Long Realty Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is the leading real estate brokerage company operating in southern Arizona. It offers an unparalleled level of award winning residential and commercial real estate services through a network of more than 1,000 licensed real estate associates in 30 offices, including 15 affiliate realty and property management companies that are independently owned and operated throughout Arizona. Long Realty Company has been helping generations of Arizonans achieve their dreams of home ownership since 1926. For more information, visit LongRealty.com.

*Results may vary. Loans are provided by Notable and made by either Notable Finance, LLC, an affiliated lender, or Quorum Federal Credit Union. Results may vary, and are neither warrantied nor guaranteed. Subject to the terms and conditions of your loan agreement. Notable Finance, LLC, NMLS# 1824748 loans are made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license. Loan eligibility is not guaranteed and all loans are subject to credit approval and lender underwriting. Rules and exclusions apply. Subject to terms and conditions (Notablefi.com/terms).

**Interest may apply. Loan funds, interest and fees are due upon the sale of your home, twelve months after origination, or the occurrence of other acceleration events as provided in your loan agreement, whichever occurs sooner. Subject to the terms and conditions of your loan agreement with one of Notable's affiliated lenders, Notable Finance, LLC or Quorum Federal Credit Union.

