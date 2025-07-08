Notable and Redfin Expand Seller Support with Redfin Concierge News provided by Notable

Redfin partners with Notable to expand Redfin Concierge offerings to pay-at-close financing for home improvements across 2,200+ agents nationwide.
STAMFORD, Conn., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Notable, the leading provider of pay-at-close financing solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Redfin to power the Redfin Concierge program helping sellers across the country get their homes market-ready without upfront costs.
Notable allows home sellers to access funds for staging, repairs, and other listing preparations, with no payments due until closing. This service helps sellers maximize their listing potential while easing the financial pressure of pre-sale investments.
"At Redfin, we're always looking for ways to give our customers a competitive edge. With Redfin Concierge and the financing capabilities powered by Notable, our agents are helping sellers present their homes at their best, without the upfront stress. The results speak for themselves," Ben Gaidos, Sr. Listings Strategy Manager
"We're proud to partner with Redfin to power this offering. Their commitment to innovation and customer experience aligns perfectly with our mission to empower homeowners and agents by providing a flexible financial solution that enhances the home-selling process." said Austin Lane, CEO and Founder of Notable.
Media Contact
Briana Olshock, Notable, 1 858-692-9597, [email protected], https://notablefi.com/
SOURCE Notable
Share this article