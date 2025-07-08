Notable and Redfin Expand Seller Support with Redfin Concierge News provided by Notable

Redfin partners with Notable to expand Redfin Concierge offerings to pay-at-close financing for home improvements across 2,200+ agents nationwide.

STAMFORD, Conn., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Notable, the leading provider of pay-at-close financing solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Redfin to power the Redfin Concierge program helping sellers across the country get their homes market-ready without upfront costs.

Notable allows home sellers to access funds for staging, repairs, and other listing preparations, with no payments due until closing. This service helps sellers maximize their listing potential while easing the financial pressure of pre-sale investments.