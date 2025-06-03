Notable and Windermere Real Estate Partner on Seller-Focused Financing through Windermere Ready Program

Windermere Ready gives home sellers fast, flexible, and pay-at-close access to up to $50,000 in home improvement funding—no upfront costs required.
STAMFORD, Conn., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Notable, the leading provider of pay-at-close real estate financing solutions, has officially partnered with Windermere Real Estate to provide seller-focused financing via Windermere Ready, a home improvement credit program available to Windermere's vast network of over 6,500 agents across 300+ offices in 9 states.
Designed to give sellers a competitive edge in today's fast-moving housing market, Windermere Ready provides access to up to $50,000 in pay-at-close funds, empowering homeowners to invest in staging, repairs, landscaping, and more—without paying anything upfront.
"Windermere Ready is an essential program for our agents, giving them a competitive advantage over competing brokerages in hundreds of markets throughout the Western U.S. where Windermere operates. Our clients appreciate the easy application process and quick access to funds which helps them position their home for sale in the best way possible."—Brooks Burton, COO Windermere Real Estate
The Windermere Ready program is seamlessly integrated into the brokerage's existing seller services, making it easy for agents to offer tailored home prep strategies backed by real financial solutions. Through the partnership, Notable provides the technology, funding infrastructure, and borrower experience, while Windermere delivers local expertise and trusted advisor relationships.
"This is what innovation in real estate looks like," said Austin Lane, Founder & CEO. "We're proud to power Windermere Ready, a program that aligns perfectly with our mission to create confidence and momentum for sellers, and to equip agents with the strategy they need to win more listings."
Impact by the Numbers:
- $1B+ in total credit issued across the Notable platform
- 30,000+ funded transactions
- Homes funded through Notable's programs average 2x faster sales and up to 10% higher offers (based on partner-reported outcomes)
Windermere Ready is available now to sellers working with Windermere agents in participating markets. To learn more or to find a local participating agent, visit www.windermere.com.
About Notable Finance
Notable provides innovative financing solutions designed to streamline real estate transactions. With over $1 billion in credit issued across 30,000 transactions, Notable offers flexible funding options for pre-sale home improvements and common listing expenses, helping properties stand out. Partnering with top real estate brokerages nationwide, Notable empowers agents to elevate client experiences and maximize property value. For more information, visit www.notablefi.com.
Notable is a registered trademark with the USPTO.
About Windermere Real Estate
Windermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,500 agents in nine states and Mexico. Last year, Windermere closed over 49,000 home sales for $38 billion in volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation, which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $56 million toward improving lives in the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit windermere.com.
Media Contact
Briana Olshcok, Notable Finance, 1 858-692-9597, [email protected], www.notablefi.com.
SOURCE Notable Finance
Share this article