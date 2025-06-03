Notable and Windermere Real Estate Partner on Seller-Focused Financing through Windermere Ready Program

"Windermere Ready gives our agents a competitive edge across the Western U.S. Sellers appreciate the easy application and fast funding, helping them prepare their home to sell for the best possible price." — Brooks Burton, COO, Windermere Real Estate Post this

"Windermere Ready is an essential program for our agents, giving them a competitive advantage over competing brokerages in hundreds of markets throughout the Western U.S. where Windermere operates. Our clients appreciate the easy application process and quick access to funds which helps them position their home for sale in the best way possible."—Brooks Burton, COO Windermere Real Estate

The Windermere Ready program is seamlessly integrated into the brokerage's existing seller services, making it easy for agents to offer tailored home prep strategies backed by real financial solutions. Through the partnership, Notable provides the technology, funding infrastructure, and borrower experience, while Windermere delivers local expertise and trusted advisor relationships.

"This is what innovation in real estate looks like," said Austin Lane, Founder & CEO. "We're proud to power Windermere Ready, a program that aligns perfectly with our mission to create confidence and momentum for sellers, and to equip agents with the strategy they need to win more listings."

Impact by the Numbers:

$1B+ in total credit issued across the Notable platform

30,000+ funded transactions

Homes funded through Notable's programs average 2x faster sales and up to 10% higher offers (based on partner-reported outcomes)

Windermere Ready is available now to sellers working with Windermere agents in participating markets. To learn more or to find a local participating agent, visit www.windermere.com.

About Notable Finance

Notable provides innovative financing solutions designed to streamline real estate transactions. With over $1 billion in credit issued across 30,000 transactions, Notable offers flexible funding options for pre-sale home improvements and common listing expenses, helping properties stand out. Partnering with top real estate brokerages nationwide, Notable empowers agents to elevate client experiences and maximize property value. For more information, visit www.notablefi.com.

Notable is a registered trademark with the USPTO.

About Windermere Real Estate

Windermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,500 agents in nine states and Mexico. Last year, Windermere closed over 49,000 home sales for $38 billion in volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation, which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $56 million toward improving lives in the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit windermere.com.

Media Contact

Briana Olshcok, Notable Finance, 1 858-692-9597, [email protected], www.notablefi.com.

SOURCE Notable Finance