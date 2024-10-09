Notable Partners with CENTURY 21 New Millennium to Launch "Seller Ready"

The partnership expands CENTURY 21 New Millennium's client offerings, providing seamless access to funds for pre-market repairs and home enhancements.

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Notable, real estate's premier pay-at-close lender for home improvements and selling expenses, has partnered with CENTURY 21 New Millennium to launch the "Seller Ready" program. This innovative solution allows homeowners to access funds for pre-market repairs, staging, and enhancements with no upfront costs, deferring payment until closing.

The "Seller Ready" program provides CENTURY 21 New Millennium agents with a powerful tool to help their clients prepare their homes for sale without financial strain, maximizing property value and simplifying the selling process.

"At CENTURY 21 New Millennium, our focus is on providing an exceptional home-selling experience by integrating innovative solutions that our clients truly value," said Jason Carrier, President at CENTURY 21 New Millennium. "The 'Seller Ready' program aligns perfectly with our forward-thinking approach and commitment to delivering client-focused, seamless real estate services."

"We're proud to partner with CENTURY 21 New Millennium, a brokerage that shares our vision for creating a better home-selling experience," said Austin Lane, CEO of Notable. "We look forward to helping their agents and clients succeed by offering a solution to optimize their sales without financial stress."

This partnership with CENTURY 21 New Millennium is the latest in Notable's expanding network of top real estate brokerages nationwide.

About Notable

Notable provides innovative financing solutions designed to streamline real estate transactions. With over $800 million in credit issued, Notable offers flexible funding options for pre-sale home improvements and common listing expenses, helping properties stand out in a competitive market. Partnering with top real estate brokerages nationwide, Notable empowers agents to elevate client experiences and maximize property value. For more information, visit www.notablefi.com.

Notable is a registered trademark with the USPTO.

About CENTURY 21 New Millennium

CENTURY 21 New Millennium is a full-service real estate brokerage with approximately 1,100 agents and staff in 25 offices across the greater Washington, D.C. area, including portions of Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia, and West Virginia—while also serving clients in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. The company, which specializes in residential, luxury, and commercial properties, joined the CENTURY 21 System in 1994 and provides residential and commercial services, on-site mortgage and title services, insurance, and access to a vast network of relocation and other real estate services providers worldwide under the NM Real Estate Services umbrella. CENTURY 21 New Millennium has been the top-producing CENTURY 21 brokerage in the Mid-Atlantic each year since 1999 and has earned the title of No. 1 CENTURY 21 franchise in the World five times since 2010. New Millennium has been named among The Washington Post's Top Workplaces each year since 2018, and in 2022 and 2023 was named the No. 1 Top Workplace across all industries in the large companies category. For more information, visit C21NM.com.

