NotCommon Launches Free Browser Extension to Combat Online Impersonation and Fraud

Innovative tool empowers users to verify websites and social media profiles in real-time

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NotCommon today announced the launch of its free browser extension designed to protect users from online impersonation and fraud. The extension provides real-time verification of websites and social media profiles, helping individuals and families navigate the internet safely.

"In today's digital landscape, distinguishing between genuine and fraudulent online content has become increasingly challenging," said Michael Pierce, Founder and CEO of NotCommon. "Our browser extension empowers users to confidently interact online by identifying legitimate websites and social media accounts."

NotCommon's patented technology analyzes online footprints—including account age, connections, and activity—to assess the legitimacy of sites and profiles. Users receive real-time notifications while browsing, enabling them to avoid potential scams and fraudulent pages. The extension also offers insights such as follower counts and platform-specific details about verified accounts.

"Our goal is to make internet safety accessible to everyone," said Giulio Chiarenza, Co-Founder and CTO of NotCommon. "By providing a simple tool that works seamlessly in the background, we help users protect themselves and their loved ones from online threats."

The browser extension is particularly beneficial for non-tech savvy people worried about online safety and for older adults who may be more susceptible to targeted phishing scams.

Key Features of NotCommon's Browser Extension:

Real-Time Verification: Instantly confirms the authenticity of websites and social media profiles.

User-Friendly Interface: Easy to install and navigate, with clear indicators for legitimate sites.

Cross-Platform Compatibility: Available for Chrome, Safari, and Firefox browsers.

For more information or to download the free extension, visit notcommon.com.

About NotCommon

NotCommon is an Austin-based company dedicated to making the internet a safer place. By leveraging innovative technology, NotCommon aims to protect users from online scams, impersonation, and fraud. For more information, notcommon.com.

