Noted DC Area Broker Lindsay Reishman Joins TTR Sotheby's International Realty

"We are thrilled to welcome Lindsay to TTR Sotheby's International Realty," says David DeSantis, Co-COO of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

"Many of us have worked with him for years in Washington real estate and to have him honor us with his presence at the firm is both an exceptional pleasure and I believe a confirmation that the best years of our business lie ahead."

About his move, Reishman remarked, "I love the combination of an exceptional international brand, strong local leadership, and a great group of agents. I'm so excited to join the firm and grateful for the opportunity."

About TTR Sotheby's International Realty

TTR Sotheby's International Realty is regarded as one of the highest-performing real estate firms in the United States. With 12 offices and over 500 real estate associates, our commitment to professional service, flawless integrity, and community leadership allowed us to capture $5 billion in closed sales in 2022 while also serving as one of the Washington Metropolitan Area's foremost leaders in corporate philanthropy. To learn more, visit us at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir.

