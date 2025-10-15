Noted Mercy Gastroenterologist Dr. Raymond Cross Named 2025 Medical Champion Award Recipient by The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

"My goal has always been to advance care and research while supporting patients and families living with Crohn's and colitis. This recognition reflects the collective effort of the outstanding team members and other providers at our Center and an extraordinary IBD community." -- Dr. Raymond Cross Post this

A board-certified gastroenterologist, Dr. Cross has dedicated his career to caring for patients with Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and other complex bowel disorders. At Mercy, he leads one of the region's premier programs for IBD treatment and research, offering advanced diagnostic and therapeutic options—including endoscopic procedures, cancer surveillance, and biologic and small molecule therapy management.

Dr. Cross has authored more than 200 peer-reviewed publications and has received research funding from the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, and the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG). He has served in multiple national leadership roles for the Foundation, including past Chair of its Clinical Research Alliance and Patient Education Committee, and currently serves as Research and Investigator Lead for SPARC IBD. He is the Governor of Maryland for the American College of Gastroenterology and Scientific Co-Director of the CorEvitas Registry.

"It is a profound honor to receive the Medical Champion of Hope Award," Dr. Cross said. "My goal has always been to advance care and research while supporting patients and families living with Crohn's and colitis. This recognition reflects the collective effort of the outstanding team members and other providers at our Center and an extraordinary IBD community."

"Dr. Cross embodies Mercy's commitment to excellence, compassion, and innovation," said David N. Maine, M.D., President and CEO of Mercy Health Services. "His leadership has transformed IBD care at Mercy and his work continues to improve outcomes for patients in Maryland and beyond."

The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's DMV Chapter supports research, education, and patient programs throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. The Night of Champions celebrates those who advance the Foundation's mission and inspire hope for those affected by IBD.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, cancer, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, http://www.youtube.com/mmcbaltimore, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

