Noted New Jersey Chiropractor Joins The Spine & Sports Health Center

Dr. Mike Acanfora will serve as Director of Chiropractic for The Spine & Sports Health Center, welcoming current and new chiropractic patients.

BAYONNE, N.J., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Spine & Sports Health Center, a leading Hudson County based pain management center, is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Michael Acanfora as Director of Chiropractic. Dr. Acanfora, known by his patients as "Dr. Mike," is a well-respected chiropractor and the founder of The Wellness Institute in Bayonne, NJ, a trusted community chiropractic practice for 30 years. In his new role, Dr. Acanfora and his team will provide care for current and new chiropractic patients at The Spine & Sports Health Center's Bayonne, Jersey City and Hoboken locations.

As a doctor who is passionate about wellness and helping patients maximize their health potential, Dr. Acanfora sees this transition as an opportunity to support even more people in the community. "Empowering individuals to embrace a naturally healthy and joyful life has always been the driving force behind my approach to chiropractic care," states Dr. Acanfora. "I'm excited by the prospect of sharing the principles of chiropractic care and holistic wellness to even more people in my community."

"Chiropractic care is an important part of our pain management service offerings, and we are excited to embark on this new partnership with Dr. Acanfora," says Dr. Alex Visco, Founder and Medical Director of The Spine & Sports Health Center. "Dr. Acanfora shares our vision of providing a holistic approach to long-lasting pain relief and wellness. Together, we are dedicated to empowering our patients with the tools they need to achieve optimal health. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing the quality of care we provide and ensuring that our patients receive comprehensive solutions for their pain."

A Bayonne native, Dr. Acanfora earned his undergraduate degree from Kean University and his Doctor of Chiropractic from Life University. Throughout his career Dr. Acanfora has devoted much of his time to community health education. In 2018, he co-founded The Health Coaching Academy in order to increase public awareness of chiropractic techniques.

The Spine & Sports Health Center has pain management locations in Jersey City, Bayonne, and Hoboken. Current and future patients of Dr. Acanfora may call 201-535-2474 to schedule an appointment.

Founded in 2007, The Spine & Sports Health Center is one of New Jersey's leading providers of non-surgical treatment for painful conditions of the spine and joints. The practice is home to a team of top-rated pain management specialists. Their non-surgical specialties include interventional pain management, sports medicine, physical rehabilitation and therapy, chiropractic care, and massage therapy.

