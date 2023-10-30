Noted Washington, D.C. Area Broker Theresa Nielson Joins TTR Sotheby's International Realty

As a top member of our senior leadership team, Theresa offers a true sense of professionalism, integrity, and poise that is required to achieve extraordinary results. Post this

In her new role, Nielson will manage TTR Sotheby's International Realty's existing locations in Bethesda, Maryland and the Kentlands in North Potomac, Maryland and will oversee additional expansion throughout Montgomery County, Maryland.

"We are thrilled to welcome Theresa to TTR Sotheby's International Realty," says David DeSantis, Co-COO of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

"Her reputation and success speaks for itself, and we are confident that her efforts will enhance our growth trajectory in both Maryland and Northwest Washington, D.C."

Following a decade of substantial growth, with $4.7 Billion in closed sales in 2022, TTR Sotheby's International Realty has its sights set on Montgomery County, Maryland as a key area of opportunity for the firm. As part of its strategic expansion, TTR Sotheby's International Realty opened its second Montgomery County office in the Kentlands community of North Potomac, Maryland earlier in 2023.

"As we look across the Washington region, we find tremendous demand for real estate in Montgomery County, Maryland," says Mark C. Lowham, CEO and Managing Partner at TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

"As a top member of our senior leadership team, Theresa offers a true sense of professionalism, integrity, and poise that is required to achieve extraordinary results."

About TTR Sotheby's International Realty

TTR Sotheby's International Realty is regarded as one of the highest-performing real estate firms in the United States. With 12 offices and over 500 real estate associates, our commitment to professional service, flawless integrity, and community leadership allowed us to capture $4.7 Billion in closed sales in 2022 while also serving as one of the Washington Metropolitan Area's foremost leaders in corporate philanthropy. To learn more, visit us at sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir.

